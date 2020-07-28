positivity July 28

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard on July 28, 2020, show the total testing encounters (dark blue bar), positive testing encounters (light blue bar) and the 7-day moving average for percent positivity (yellow line). The graphic indicates that testing has steadily increased, while the percentage of positive results dropped below 10% in June.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 86,994 — an increase of 922 from the 86,072 reported yesterday.

The 86,994 cases consist of 83,732 confirmed cases and 3,262 probable cases. There are 2,095 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,991 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 13 from the 2,082 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 10,602 cases: 3,796 in Chesterfield County, 3,436 in Henrico County, 2,794 in Richmond and 576 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 311 deaths attributed to the virus: 178 in Henrico, 66 in Chesterfield, 37 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.3% as of July 24, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

