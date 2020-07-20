The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 78,375 — an increase of 2,942 from the 75,433 reported Friday.
The 78,375 cases consist of 75,415 confirmed cases and 2,960 probable cases. There are 2,031 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,927 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase from the 18 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,636 cases: 3,472 in Chesterfield County, 3,058 in Henrico County, 2,588 in Richmond and 518 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 306 deaths attributed to the virus: 175 in Henrico, 65 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.7% as of July 16, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
0.0163165 SHUT IT DOWN!!!
.00257953-SHUT IT DOWN!
7.7% is not good enough. Sorry.
