coronavirus

COVID-19 virus

 National Institutes of Health///////

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 78,375 — an increase of 2,942 from the 75,433 reported Friday.

The 78,375 cases consist of 75,415 confirmed cases and 2,960 probable cases. There are 2,031 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,927 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase from the 18 reported Friday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 9,636 cases: 3,472 in Chesterfield County, 3,058 in Henrico County, 2,588 in Richmond and 518 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 306 deaths attributed to the virus: 175 in Henrico, 65 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.7% as of July 16, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Birthday

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email