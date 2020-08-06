coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 95,867 — an increase of 818 from the 95,049 reported Wednesday.

The 95,867 cases consist of 92,244 confirmed cases and 3,623 probable cases. There are 2,299 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,191 confirmed and 108 probable. That’s an increase of 25 from the 2,274 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 11,640 cases: 4,216 in Chesterfield County, 3,742 in Henrico County, 3,067 in Richmond and 615 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 332 deaths attributed to the virus: 182 in Henrico, 77 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 32 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.3% as of Aug. 3, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

