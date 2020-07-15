The families of two Virginia state troopers killed in a helicopter crash after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 have accused the National Transportation Safety Board of bias in an investigation that concluded the accident was caused by an aerodynamic condition that the pilot had not been trained to handle.
The conclusion of the final report released this week about the probable cause of the crash echoed the preliminary factual report the NTSB issued two months ago. The conclusion prompted a lawyer for the two families to accuse the agency of shielding the manufacturer of the helicopter from responsibility and instead faulting the pilot, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, for lack of training in a phenomenon known as “vortex ring state.”
The aerodynamic condition causes a helicopter to descend rapidly in the downwash from its own rotor blades, which the agency said could have caused an aircraft to spin and roll as the state Bell 407 helicopter did before crashing in a wooded area of Albemarle County on Aug. 12, 2017.
“This false and inaccurate report likely written by the parties to the investigation, the helicopter and engine manufacturers, is a worthless and cynical humiliation to the families of these state troopers who were the innocent victims of a bad design, bad maintenance and defective components,” said Arthur Alan Wolk, a Philadelphia-based lawyer for the families of Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates.
Karen Cullen and Amanda Bates, the widows of the two troopers, filed separate wrongful death lawsuits last year against the state, the state police and the secretary of public safety and homeland security. Each suit seeks $50 million each from the state defendants, as well as more than $350,000 in punitive damages.
The families also filed wrongful death suits last year against the companies that manufactured the helicopter and its engine, including Rolls-Royce Corp.; Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.; Dallas Airmotive Inc.; Triumph Group Inc.; Uniflight West Penn LLC, a maintenance company; and Goodrich Pump & Engine Control Systems Inc.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Wednesday: “Due to the pending litigation related to the crash, state police is not able to comment.”
Cullen and Bates had been monitoring a clash between participants in the Unite the Right rally and counterprotesters in downtown Charlottesville, when they were diverted to accompany the motorcade of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe into the city for a news conference about violence that resulted in the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer. Their helicopter crashed about six minutes later, killing both troopers.
“Toward the end of the flight, the helicopter’s low forward airspeed while descending was consistent with the helicopter entering vortex ring state,” the NTSB states in the final report. “As a result, even though power was applied, the helicopter was unable to reduce the descent rate.”
The investigation found no record that Cullen had been trained in recognizing and recovering from vortex ring state, even though he was an 18-year veteran of the state police aviation unit, although it cited “anecdotal evidence” that he was aware of the phenomenon.
The NTSB said the state police aviation unit training manual did not include recognition and recovery from vortex ring state among lesson plans for initial or recurring training. Instead, it said “the associated maneuvers were considered to be optional.”
Wolk, the lawyer for the troopers’ families, issued a statement that said Cullen, the pilot, not only had trained regularly in recognizing and recovering from vortex ring state but also had taught others how to do so.
“Not one person who ever flew with Jay Cullen was contacted or interviewed by the NTSB, not one flight instructor who taught Jay Cullen vortex ring state was interviewed and not one student whom he taught vortex ring state recognition and recovery was interviewed,” the lawyer said.
“Had they made even the slightest effort they would have learned from anyone and everyone that Jay Cullen knew all about it and trained others how to avoid it and get out of it easily and promptly,” he said.
If what the family says is true, it's pretty easy to understand their grievance. However, formal inquiries are just that, "formal." SFE if Cullen's knowledge and experience with RVS were not documented via "formal" training, such as a certification, then the NTSB sees that as "anecdotal." It's brutal, but that is how these things work. They are based on documented facts, as diametrically opposed to the stupid nonsense most Americans have become accustomed to consuming 24/7 on Facebook and Fox.
