top story

UPDATE: Hurricane Isaias likely to bring a soaking rain to central Va. early next week

Friday evening update

Hurricane Isaias is now projected to make an even closer pass at Florida on Sunday before veering up the Eastern Seaboard.

Central Virginia looks to be in path of the storm's soaking rain by late Monday and Tuesday, but the windy conditions are most likely to hug the immediate coastline.

In Florida, hurricane warnings are now in effect from Boca Raton to Brevard County.

On Friday afternoon, Isaias had peak sustained winds of 75 mph as its developing eye churned just south of the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center forecast shows an increase to 85 mph by late Saturday as it continues heading to the northwest.

Its future intensity is still the main source of uncertainty in the forecast, and some new signs point to a lower chance of a full-blown hurricane encounter as it approaches the Outer Banks.

A slight nudge to the west in the latest track means more of a chance it will come ashore in Florida and interact with land, then weaken to tropical storm status as it slides across eastern North Carolina.

In any event, a few inches of rain could soak central Virginia from late Monday into Tuesday, with heavier amounts and flash flooding risks possible across eastern Virginia.

The range of rain possibilities for our area — and scope of other hazards for our neighbors in Tidewater — ought to come into better focus over the weekend.

But Isaias will make its presence felt at the coast even before the breezes pick up. Higher swells and rip current risks would reach our nearby beaches over the weekend in advance of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Otherwise, fairly typical summertime conditions can be expected here over the weekend: lower 90s and scattered thundershowers.

Look for more updates throughout the weekend.

Friday morning update

Isaias, now a hurricane approaching the Bahamas, continues to show some mixed messages about how strong it will be as it curves along the Eastern Seaboard early next week.

Overnight, the track forecast from the National Hurricane Center hasn't changed much. But computer models still show a range of timing along that track, with Isaias' arrival in North Carolina potentially ranging from Monday afternoon to late Tuesday.

There are also competing factors playing into its future strengthening. Sustained winds at the heart of the storm, currently at 80 mph, are predicted to ramp up to 100 mph by Saturday morning as it sweeps over the warm waters of the western Atlantic. Then Isaias could level off or weaken slightly as it curves past eastern Florida and aims at the Carolinas due to some disruptive winds in the surrounding environment. Currently, the most likely scenario is a Category 1 hurricane making landfall in eastern North Carolina late Monday, then quickly moving up to New England by late Tuesday or Wednesday.

The best case scenario for the coast would be a weakened tropical storm passing just offshore – it doesn't look like it would dissipate or veer out to sea entirely. A manageable amount of rain reaching inland areas of Virginia could help with the developing drought, but totals are going to be very sensitive to its track and speed.

While we wait and see how this storm continues to evolve over the weekend, it's increasingly clear that eastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia will experience some of its rain and wind early next week

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

