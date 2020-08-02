UPDATE: Isaias prompts flash flood and tropical storm watches for metro Richmond on Tuesday

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS TROPICAL STORM-FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE
SOMEWHERE WITHIN THIS AREA WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- CITY OF RICHMOND
- SHORT PUMP
- GLEN ALLEN

* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: BELOW TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND
- PEAK WIND FORECAST: 15-25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR WIND 39
TO 57 MPH
- PLAN: PLAN FOR HAZARDOUS WIND OF EQUIVALENT TROPICAL STORM
FORCE.
- PREPARE: EFFORTS TO PROTECT PROPERTY SHOULD NOW BE
UNDERWAY. PREPARE FOR LIMITED WIND DAMAGE.
- ACT: ACT NOW TO COMPLETE PREPARATIONS BEFORE THE WIND
BECOMES HAZARDOUS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LIMITED
- DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED
MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT.
- MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR
UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IF SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY
SIGNS WILL SUSTAIN DAMAGE.
- A FEW ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS. HAZARDOUS
DRIVING CONDITIONS ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS.
- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

* STORM SURGE
- NO STORM SURGE INUNDATION FORECAST

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: LITTLE TO NO STORM
SURGE FLOODING
- PLAN: THERE IS LITTLE TO NO THREAT OF STORM SURGE FLOODING.
ROUGH SURF, COASTAL EROSION, AND LIFE-THREATENING RIP
CURRENTS ARE POSSIBLE.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS FOR STORM SURGE FLOODING
ARE NEEDED.
- ACT: FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS OF LOCAL OFFICIALS. MONITOR
FORECASTS.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM STORM SURGE FLOODING.

* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT
- PEAK RAINFALL AMOUNTS: 3-6 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER
AMOUNTS

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: POTENTIAL FOR MAJOR
FLOODING RAIN
- PLAN: EMERGENCY PLANS SHOULD INCLUDE THE POTENTIAL FOR
MAJOR FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAIN. EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES ARE
LIKELY.
- PREPARE: STRONGLY CONSIDER PROTECTIVE ACTIONS, ESPECIALLY
IF YOU ARE IN AN AREA VULNERABLE TO FLOODING.
- ACT: HEED ANY FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS. FAILURE TO TAKE
ACTION WILL LIKELY RESULT IN SERIOUS INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: EXTENSIVE
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY
BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS
MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES,
WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY.
SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS,
PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH
DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS
ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING
WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- SITUATION IS UNFAVORABLE FOR TORNADOES

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: TORNADOES NOT EXPECTED
- PLAN: TORNADOES ARE NOT EXPECTED. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS
WITH GUSTY WINDS MAY STILL OCCUR.
- PREPARE: LITTLE TO NO PREPARATIONS NEEDED TO PROTECT
AGAINST TORNADOES AT THIS TIME. KEEP INFORMED OF THE LATEST
TORNADO SITUATION.
- ACT: LISTEN FOR CHANGES IN THE FORECAST.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: LITTLE TO NONE
- LITTLE TO NO POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM TORNADOES.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- HTTP://READY.GOV/HURRICANES
- WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV
- WEATHER.GOV/AKQ

Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE MIDDLE ATLANTIC REGION
LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY

NEW INFORMATION
---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ACCOMACK, BERTIE,
BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CHOWAN,
DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL.
HEIGHTS), EASTERN CURRITUCK, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER,
EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN,
GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD,
INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER,
MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND,
PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET,
SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN CURRITUCK, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN
HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND),
WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND,
WICOMICO, AND YORK

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BERTIE,
BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CHOWAN,
DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL.
HEIGHTS), EASTERN CURRITUCK, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER,
EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN,
GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD,
INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER,
MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS,
NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND,
PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET,
SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN
CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN CURRITUCK, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN
HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND),
WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND,
WICOMICO, AND YORK

* STORM INFORMATION:
- ABOUT 780 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 660
MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF NORFOLK VA
- 27.8N 79.8W
- STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH
- MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 345 DEGREES AT 9 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS FORECAST TO MOVE NORTHWARD NEAR OR ALONG
THE SOUTHEAST COAST THROUGH MONDAY THEN MOVE INLAND OVER THE SOUTH
CAROLINA OR NORTH CAROLINA COAST MONDAY EVENING. THE STORM IS THEN
EXPECTED BE BE OVER EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA ON TUESDAY.
ISAIAS WILL THEN MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY.

ON THE CURRENT FORECAST TRACK, EXPECT CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE ACROSS
THE LOCAL AREA LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. TROPICAL STORM
FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY
ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 45 TO 55 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE
WINDS COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN
TREES AND POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO
6 INCHES COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND.
MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 3 FEET OF
INUNDATION. LASTLY, THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF TORNADOES LATE MONDAY
NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, MAINLY ALONG THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN SHORE.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA
LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 55 KNOTS. IN
ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO 10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS BY
TUESDAY MORNING.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------

* FLOODING RAIN:
PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE
EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN VIRGINIA, NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA,
AND THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY
RAINFALL
- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN
MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME
DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME
OVERWHELMED.
- FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH
SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME
ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS
AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS
QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES
ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

* WIND:
PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS
FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THESE AREAS INCLUDE:
- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO
PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS
EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES
DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR
EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS
PROJECTILES.
- LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE
SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER.
- SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING
BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES.
- SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.

* SURGE:
PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS
ACROSS THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA BEACH,
AND THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. SOME IMPACTS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE
UP THE POTOMAC RIVER. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THESE AREAS INCLUDE:
- WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT
IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND
BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE.
- SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND
PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD
BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD.
- MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY
SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE
LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY.
- MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND
PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT
IS ANTICIPATED.

* TORNADOES:
PREPARE FOR A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT
IMPACTS ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN OF SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:
- SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS
A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN
AFFECTED AREAS.
- SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS
OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES.
- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE
HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES
TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT.

PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE
REMAINDER OF THE REGION.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT
IS ANTICIPATED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES
KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR
HOME OR BUSINESS.

WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE
EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING
WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE
CENTER OF THE STORM.


WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED
AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF
STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS
ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE.

CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE
UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS.

CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS
OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES
TO THE FORECAST.

THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS
TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE
WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV
- FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO
WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD

NEXT UPDATE
-----------

THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER
SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 12 AM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS
WARRANT.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND...NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN
SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER, SOMERSET AND WICOMICO. IN
NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, GATES, HERTFORD AND NORTHAMPTON.
IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA, BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY,
CUMBERLAND, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL.
HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN
KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA,
GLOUCESTER, GOOCHLAND, GREENSVILLE, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY,
LANCASTER, LUNENBURG, MATHEWS, MECKLENBURG, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT,
NEWPORT NEWS, NORTHUMBERLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD,
PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX,
WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN
HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM,
WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA, WESTMORELAND AND YORK.

* FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

* HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED LATER MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY AS
TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS TRACKS THROUGH THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION.
STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 3 TO 6
INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. THIS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL
FOR FLASH FLOODING.

* RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH FLOODING
IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH.

STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME
UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE.

&&
featured

UPDATE: Isaias prompts flash flood and tropical storm watches for metro Richmond on Tuesday

  • 0
  • 5 min to read
visible sat thurs.PNG

Sunday evening forecast update

Creeks and low-lying roads across our region could quickly become inundated on Tuesday when Tropical Storm Isaias blows through Virginia.

Confidence is now high that excessive rainfall will be our main threat, and totals could be major for some.

Totals look to exceed 3 inches in widespread fashion across metro Richmond, with a high-end potential for up to 8 inches somewhere within a 50 mile radius.

sat pm rain wpc.PNG

Projected rainfall amounts from Tropical Storm Isaias. Richmond could be in the zone that receives 4 to 6 inches of rain, mainly on Tuesday, with potentially higher amounts.

A several-hour burst of rainy, windy conditions during the morning and early afternoon could also topple trees and lead to outages, especially east of Interstate 95.

sun pm akq gust.PNG

Forecast for peak gusts associated with Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, as of Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service extended a tropical storm watch up to metro Richmond and Fredericksburg and all points east toward the coast.

sun pm ts watch.PNG

Areas under a tropical storm watch on Tuesday are shaded in pink, which includes metro Richmond and all of Tidewater.

The risk of strong gusts in excess of 45 mph will be highest across Tidewater, and much lower throughout the Piedmont. Isolated tornadoes that spin up with short notice are also more of a concern east of Interstate 95.

But Isaias' soaking rain will spread farther across Virginia than the wind.

Flash flood watches are posted for most parts of the state between Interstate 81 and the Chesapeake Bay from late Monday until late Tuesday.

sun pm ff watch.PNG

Areas under a flash flood watch on Monday night and Tuesday are shaded in green, which includes metro Richmond and most of Virginia.

The heaviest rain is likely to fall along and west of the storm's path. With the center still likely to pass over Tidewater or the peninsulas, that puts the rainfall bull's-eye atop central Virginia.

205640_5day_cone_no_line.png

Potential path of Tropical Storm Isaias over the next 72 hours, as of Sunday evening. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm’s wind, rain, surf and surge will likely extend away from the center position indicated on the map.

Scattered downpours will overspread the area by Monday afternoon, but the steadiest rain associated with the core of the storm is expected to move in from the south early on Tuesday morning.

The most hazardous road conditions could coincide with Tuesday morning's commute.

The steady rain will quickly sweep out on Tuesday afternoon as Isaias races up the Eastern Seaboard, with clearing in the evening at the very latest, but runoff could extend minor river flooding into midweek.

Here are the most likely ranges of rain and wind across central and eastern Virginia. These could trend higher or lower if the storm evolves differently. Look for updates here on richmond.com in the coming days.

Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities

• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 35 to 50 mph.

Williamsburg, Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck

• Heaviest rain: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 45 to 65 mph, highest near water.

• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas.

• Tornadoes possible.

215148_peak_surge.png

As of Sunday evening, the forecast for peak storm surge associated with Isaias.

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches.

• Potential winds: 50 to 70 mph, highest near water.

• Up to 2 feet of storm surge in vulnerable coastal areas.

• Tornadoes possible.

Fredericksburg to Washington

• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 30 to 40 mph.

Charlottesville, Louisa and Farmville

• Heaviest rain: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Range of amounts: 2 to 4 inches, potentially up to 6 inches.

• Potential winds: 25 to 35 mph.

Lynchburg and Danville

• Heaviest rain: 4 a.m. to noon.

• Range of amounts: 1 to 2 inches, potentially up to 4 inches.

• Potential winds: 20 to 30 mph.

Southside, including Emporia and South Hill

• Heaviest rain: 2 a.m. to noon.

• Range of amounts: 3 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches in spots.

• Potential winds: 40 to 60 mph.

• Tornadoes possible.

Saturday evening forecast update

Get ready for a tropical soaking throughout Virginia on Tuesday.

As Hurricane Isaias whirled into range of Miami's weather radar on Saturday afternoon, it had the ragged look of a storm that was struggling against the dry winds that surrounded it. By 5 p.m., it was back down to a tropical storm with 70 mph sustained winds.

But that weakening wind trend near Florida actually plays into a wetter outlook for central Virginia, once the storm curves northeast on Monday night and Tuesday.

Three trends are coming into view:

• A now-weaker Isaias is more likely to favor the western side of the forecast paths we've seen recently. The center is most likely to remain inland as it parallels the coastline of North Carolina and Virginia, rather than going right over the beaches or staying offshore. A more powerful hurricane might have trended farther east.

• The storm's center will take longer to reach our region than it first appeared, likely crossing eastern Virginia on Tuesday morning and afternoon. But the moist air surging northward ahead of it will meet an approaching front and wring out precursor rains as early as Monday.

• The combination of those trends means a wetter outlook for much of the state and a risk of flash flooding. Many areas will see a few inches of rain during a 6 to 12 hour window, and some could see several inches.

The track

There isn't a great deal of east-west wiggle room in Isaias' future path now. After hugging the Florida coast on Sunday, it will accelerate northeastward between the clockwise winds of a ridge over the western Atlantic, and the counter-clockwise flow around a trough over the Midwest.

But some uncertainty about its pace along that track has made the arrival time hard to pin down. Now, most computer models bring Isaias' center, and most of its rain, across our region between late Monday night at the earliest and Tuesday evening at the latest.

By Tuesday night, Isaias will race up the Mid-Atlantic coastline and wind up in New England on Wednesday.

The strength

Though the waters between Miami and Myrtle Beach are warm enough to fuel a hurricane, the system is more likely to be a tropical storm by the time it affects Virginia. Hostile shearing winds and the interaction with land are the main factors that would keep its intensity in check.

Typically, the higher winds are on the right side of a storm's path. So if Isaias' center travels northeast across the coastal plain, the tropical storm-force winds are most likely to be felt around the Chesapeake Bay and the Eastern Shore.

Richmond should be in line for a breezy Tuesday at the very least, but some higher gusts to 40 or 45 mph can't yet be ruled out. Given the track, the gusty wind potential is much lower for areas west of Interstate 95.

The hazards

Heavy rainfall is the key thing to watch for inland parts of Virginia.

Even though it's been relatively dry across our area lately, tropical rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour could prove excessive and lead to flash flooding.

Given the storm's size and speed, most of the rain would fall in a window of 6 to 12 hours sometime on Tuesday. The peak rainfall may occur in the morning or midday hours, but that can be better narrowed down by Monday.

Generally, we can expect totals of at least 2 inches on Tuesday throughout central Virginia, with 3 to 4 inches of rain a realistic outcome.

Potentially, that's more rain than Richmond has seen in the past six weeks combined.

In a high-end scenario, a narrow corridor near or just west of the storm's track could see double those amounts. That several-inch rain zone might line up near Richmond, the Tri-Cities, Fredericksburg or Williamsburg if the storm stays on track.

Those heavier amounts are less likely to set up near Charlottesville, Lynchburg and the western Piedmont, but a steady rain of a lower magnitude is still a good bet for most corners of the commonwealth.

The storm's thick clouds and rain could also keep Tuesday's highs down into the mid or lower 80s, something Richmond hasn't seen since mid-to-late June.

It's not uncommon for tropical storms to spawn brief tornadoes. Though specifics are impossible to predict this far in advance, the eastern third of the state may see more of the spin-up tornado ingredients in place on Tuesday.

For Tidewater, the storm's fast movement may keep coastal flooding concerns to a relative minimum, but beaches will see higher surf and rip current danger starting Sunday and the waters will likely be dangerous for small craft by Monday night.

By midweek, the rainfall runoff would lead to higher river levels across the Piedmont. Major river flooding appears unlikely because it's a fast-moving storm, but the pattern of the rainfall will determine which rivers may go into minor flooding.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer’s forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Hurricanes ahead of schedule in 2020?

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News