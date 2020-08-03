Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE MIDDLE ATLANTIC REGION LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK, BRUNSWICK, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, DINWIDDIE, DORCHESTER, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, INLAND WORCESTER, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOMERSET, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, WICOMICO, AND YORK - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND TROPICAL STORM WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 600 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 480 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF NORFOLK VA - 30.7N 80.1W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH OR 360 DEGREES AT 13 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS FORECAST TO MOVE NORTHWARD NEAR OR ALONG THE SOUTHEAST COAST TODAY THEN MOVE INLAND OVER THE SOUTH CAROLINA OR NORTH CAROLINA COAST THIS EVENING. THE STORM IS THEN EXPECTED TO BE OVER EASTERN VIRGINIA AND THE DELMARVA ON TUESDAY. ISAIAS WILL THEN MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS NEW ENGLAND WEDNESDAY. ON THE CURRENT FORECAST TRACK, EXPECT CONDITIONS TO DETERIORATE ACROSS THE LOCAL AREA LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. WIND GUSTS TO 55 TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. THESE WINDS COMBINED WITH THE EXPECTED SATURATED SOILS COULD CAUSE DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. IN ADDITION, HEAVY RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES COULD CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING EVEN WELL INLAND. MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION. LASTLY, THERE IS A MARGINAL RISK OF TORNADOES LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY, MAINLY ALONG THE COASTAL PLAIN AND EASTERN SHORE. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE ENTIRE MARINE AREA LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 65 KNOTS. IN ADDITION, SEAS WILL BUILD TO 10 TO 14 FEET OVER THE COASTAL WATERS BY TUESDAY MORNING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. SOME BUILDINGS EXPERIENCE WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, SOME DESTROYED, ESPECIALLY IF POORLY ANCHORED OR EXPOSED TO WIND. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ESPECIALLY IN AREAS WHERE SOILS ARE SATURATED. SOME ROADWAY SIGNS WILL BE BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS WILL BE IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS INCLUDING BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES. - SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES. * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS THE EAST SIDE OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY, BACK BAY NEAR VIRGINIA BEACH, AND THE NORTHERN SIDE OF THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. SOME IMPACTS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE UP THE POTOMAC RIVER. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE. - SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY. - MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA, AS WELL AS PART OF THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES LIKELY DUE TO FLOODING FROM HEAVY RAINFALL - RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME OVERWHELMED. - FLOOD WATERS ENTER STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES, WITH SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED AWAY. SOME ESCAPE ROUTES INUNDATED BY FLOOD WATERS. STREETS, PARKING LOTS AND UNDERPASSES COULD BE SUBMERGED, WITH DRIVING CONDITIONS QUICKLY BECOMING DANGEROUS. NUMEROUS ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE EXPECTED WITH SOME BECOMING WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT. PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS FAR EASTERN VIRGINIA, THE MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME TORNADOES ARE EXPECTED, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE INTENSE. AS A RESULT, EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS COULD BE HINDERED IN AFFECTED AREAS. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, WITH A FEW AREAS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. - LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE HOMES DEMOLISHED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO CHECK YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN AND EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT AND TAKE NECESSARY ACTIONS TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND SECURE YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS. WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF IN A PLACE THAT IS VULNERABLE TO HIGH WIND, SUCH AS NEAR LARGE TREES, A MANUFACTURED HOME, UPPER FLOORS OF A HIGH-RISE BUILDING, OR ON A BOAT, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. WHEN SECURING YOUR PROPERTY, OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE CONCLUDED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE CONDITIONS DETERIORATE. THE ONSET OF STRONG GUSTY WINDS OR FLOODING CAN CAUSE CERTAIN PREPAREDNESS ACTIVITIES TO BECOME UNSAFE. BE SURE TO LET FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS KNOW OF YOUR INTENTIONS FOR WEATHERING THE STORM AND YOUR WHEREABOUTS. HAVE SOMEONE LOCATED AWAY FROM THE THREATENED AREA SERVE AS YOUR POINT OF CONTACT. SHARE VITAL CONTACT INFORMATION WITH OTHERS. KEEP CELL PHONES HANDY AND CHARGED. CHECK ON THOSE WHO MAY NOT BE FULLY AWARE OF THE SITUATION OR WHO ARE UNABLE TO MAKE PERSONAL PREPARATIONS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. CLOSELY MONITOR WEATHER.GOV, NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. LISTEN FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. THERE IS A THREAT FROM TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM. HAVE MULTIPLE WAYS TO RECEIVE TORNADO WARNINGS. BE READY TO SHELTER QUICKLY. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV - FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.