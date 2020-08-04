Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE ISAIAS RACING NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA INTO SOUTHEASTERN NEW YORK NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR ACCOMACK, BERTIE, BRUNSWICK, CAMDEN, CAROLINE, CHARLES CITY, CHESAPEAKE, CHOWAN, DINWIDDIE, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN CURRITUCK, EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN KING WILLIAM, EASTERN KING AND QUEEN, GATES, GLOUCESTER, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, HERTFORD, ISLE OF WIGHT, JAMES CITY, LANCASTER, MATHEWS, MIDDLESEX, NEW KENT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTON, NORTHUMBERLAND, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, PRINCE GEORGE, RICHMOND, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN CURRITUCK, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTMORELAND, AND YORK * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR DORCHESTER, INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET, AND WICOMICO * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 180 MILES NORTH OF OCEAN CITY MD - 40.9N 75.1W - STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 40 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS RACING NORTHEASTWARD THROUGH THE NORTHERN MID ATLANTIC REGION THIS AFTERNOON, WITH WINDS RAPIDLY DIMINISHING ACROSS THE LOWER MID-ATLANTIC. CONDITIONS SHOULD GRADUALLY IMPROVE THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH WATER LEVELS CONTINUING TO DROP ACROSS THE REGION. MINOR TO LOCALLY MODERATE COASTAL FLOODING IS EXPECTED ON THE BAY SIDE OF THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE, WITH THE HIGH TIDE CYCLE THIS EVENING. AN ELEVATED RIP CURRENT THREAT WILL PERSIST OVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS, LEADING TO DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN WIND EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS AREAS ALONG THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. REMAIN WELL SHELTERED FROM DANGEROUS WIND HAVING ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES. - SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS ROUTES IMPASSABLE. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. ELSEWHERE, LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS IS ANTICIPATED. * SURGE: POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM THE MAIN SURGE EVENT ARE NOW UNFOLDING ACROSS THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND. REMAIN WELL AWAY FROM LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE IMPACTS. IF REALIZED, THESE IMPACTS INCLUDE: - WIDESPREAD STORM SURGE FLOODING OF VULNERABLE AREAS WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE TO HOMES AND BUSINESSES NEAR THE WATERFRONT AND SHORELINE. - SECTIONS OF LOW-LYING VULNERABLE ROADS, PARKING LOTS AND PROPERTY WILL LIKELY BECOME FLOODED. DRIVING CONDITIONS COULD BECOME DANGEROUS IN PLACES WHERE FLOODING COVERS THE ROAD. - MODERATE TO SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS LIKELY, INCLUDING HEAVY SURF POSSIBLY BREACHING DUNES, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOCATIONS. STRONG AND DANGEROUS RIP CURRENTS ARE LIKELY. - MINOR TO MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS LIKELY. A FEW SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS. ELSEWHERE ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO RETURN TO EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL LOCAL AUTHORITIES GIVE THE ALL CLEAR. ALLOW TIME FOR OFFICIALS TO INSPECT BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES AND TO MARK WASHED-OUT ROADS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: KEEP YOUR CELL PHONE CHARGED AND IN POWER-SAVING MODE. IF YOU LOSE POWER, USE IT SPARINGLY AND MAINLY FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES AND CHECK-INS. DO NOT VENTURE OUTSIDE WHILE IN THE EYE OF A HURRICANE AS ANY IMPROVEMENT IN WEATHER WILL ONLY BE TEMPORARY. ONCE THE EYE PASSES, CONDITIONS WILL BECOME LIFE THREATENING AS WINDS IMMEDIATELY RETURN TO DANGEROUS SPEEDS, SO REMAIN SAFELY SHELTERED FROM THE STORM. DO NOT BE A THRILL SEEKER OR RISK YOUR LIFE FOR SENSELESS PHOTOS OR VIDEOS. QUICKLY MOVE TO THE SAFEST PLACE WITHIN YOUR SHELTER IF IT BEGINS TO FAIL, PREFERABLY AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR AS LONG AS FLOODING IS NOT A CONCERN. IF YOU ARE PRONE TO FLOODING OR IN AN AREA UNDER A STORM SURGE WATCH OR WARNING, BE PREPARED FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A QUICK AND DRAMATIC RISE IN WATER LEVELS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV - FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA AROUND 6 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.