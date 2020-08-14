'Us against them': Workers cite racial divide on front line of long-term-care fight against COVID-19

"You're dealing with it at work, you're dealing with it at home," she said. "Black Lives Matter. Our lives matter, too, and we're the ones on the front line."

The solution has to begin with valuing the people doing the essential work, said Ethlyn McQueen-Gibson at Hampton University. "We wouldn't have long-term care and assisted living without nursing assistants. There would be nothing."

That means better pay and benefits for direct-care workers, through the Medicaid and Medicare systems, as well as private long-term-care companies, said David Machledt, senior policy analyst at the National Health Law Program.

"As a nation, COVID is calling us to look at our priorities again," said Machledt, who has written about racial disparities in long-term care. "We haven't had the conversation about how do we fund our long-term-care system and do it equitably."

Dr. Jim Wright, medical director at Canterbury and two other facilities in the Richmond area, said the coronavirus crisis has opened an opportunity for essential structural changes in the long-term-care industry.

"If COVID disappears, so will the urgency to make changes to long-term care," Wright said. "We have a short window."