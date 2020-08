'Us against them': Workers cite racial divide on front line of long-term-care fight against COVID-19

A Five Star spokesman said the company had provided shift bonuses and award pay to employees, in addition to free meals during shifts and assistance for emotional and mental health issues.

Former employees said the $150 bonuses were too little for the work they were doing and the risks they were taking.

"I brought the virus home to my family," Lisa said.

She received 10 days of pay while recovering from the virus, but only after using all of her vacation and other paid leave. Now, she's on unpaid family medical leave.

"I'm personally affected by this," Lisa said. "I'm not receiving any help."

'The white world'

Cheryl never had worked on the management side of long-term care until she became assistant director of nursing at Morningside. She had been a registered nurse for two years, after eight as a licensed practical nurse and nine as a personal care aide.

"The biggest challenge as an RN on the administrative side was trying to fit into the white world," she said.