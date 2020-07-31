Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISA... CHESTERFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN GOOCHLAND...WESTERN HENRICO...CENTRAL HANOVER...WEST CENTRAL KING WILLIAM...AMELIA AND POWHATAN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 512 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GUM SPRING TO NEAR JETERSVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, POWHATAN, GOOCHLAND, ASHLAND, MOSELEY, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, RANDOLPH MACON COLLEGE, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, AMELIA COURTHOUSE, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, MECHANICSVILLE, CHESTER, HANOVER, GUM SPRING, OILVILLE AND MANAKIN. IF YOU SEE LIGHTNING OR HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE AT RISK! TAKE SHELTER INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. IF YOU CANNOT FIND SHELTER IN A BUILDING A VEHICLE PROVIDES SAFETY FROM LIGHTNING. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.