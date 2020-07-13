The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 71,642 — an increase of 2,711 from the 68,931 reported Friday.
The 71,642 cases consist of 68,814 confirmed cases and 2,828 probable cases. There are 1,968 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,861 confirmed and 107 probable. That’s an increase of 10 from the 1,958 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,022 cases: 3,216 in Chesterfield County, 2,891 in Henrico County, 2,432 in Richmond and 483 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 301 deaths attributed to the virus: 173 in Henrico, 62 in Chesterfield, 35 in Richmond and 31 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive tests remains relatively low. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.8% as of July 9, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21 and slightly up from 5.9% on June 24.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Wonder how many are being tested daily?
You can see the number of daily tests for each bar on this dashboard, on the 'testing' tab.
https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/
