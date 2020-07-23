The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 81,237 — an increase of 844 from the 80,393 reported yesterday.
The 81,237 cases consist of 78,182 confirmed cases and 3,055 probable cases. There are 2,054 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,951 confirmed and 103 probable. That’s an increase of 3 from the 2,051 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,957 cases: 3,609 in Chesterfield County, 3,139 in Henrico County, 2,670 in Richmond and 539 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 307 deaths attributed to the virus: 177 in Henrico, 65 in Chesterfield, 35 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.7% as of July 19, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
