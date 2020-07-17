The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 75,433 — an increase of 1,002 from the 74,431 reported Thursday.
The 75,433 cases consist of 72,516 confirmed cases and 2,917 probable cases. There are 2,013 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,909 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 6 from the 2,007 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,418 cases: 3,402 in Chesterfield County, 2,987 in Henrico County, 2,521 in Richmond and 508 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 305 deaths attributed to the virus: 175 in Henrico, 64 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.6% as of July 13, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21, but up from 5.8% on June 23.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
