A screenshot of the Virginia Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows the number of coronavirus deaths per day in the state.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 74,431 — an increase of 904 from the 73,527 reported Wednesday.

The 74,431 cases consist of 71,570 confirmed cases and 2,861 probable cases. There are 2,007 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,903 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 1,992 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 9,325 cases: 3,359 in Chesterfield County, 2,964 in Henrico County, 2,498 in Richmond and 504 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 305 deaths attributed to the virus: 175 in Henrico, 64 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing remains below 10%. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 12, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

