The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 74,431 — an increase of 904 from the 73,527 reported Wednesday.
The 74,431 cases consist of 71,570 confirmed cases and 2,861 probable cases. There are 2,007 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,903 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 1,992 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,325 cases: 3,359 in Chesterfield County, 2,964 in Henrico County, 2,498 in Richmond and 504 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 305 deaths attributed to the virus: 175 in Henrico, 64 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing remains below 10%. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 12, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.