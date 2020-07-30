The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 88,904 — an increase of 911 from the 87,993 reported Wednesday.
The 88,904 cases consist of 85,546 confirmed cases and 3,358 probable cases. There are 2,141 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,035 confirmed and 106 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 2,125 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 10,826 cases: 3,877 in Chesterfield County, 3,509 in Henrico County, 2,857 in Richmond and 583 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 317 deaths attributed to the virus: 178 in Henrico, 71 in Chesterfield, 38 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 26, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
I went to the grocery store today, and the number of empty, and sparse shelves reminded me of what it must be like for folks in Russia, and other country’s that live like Karl Marx intended, with everyone equally poor …. with or without the mask.
Maybe the aftermath of the virus will be of some value to those on the left, if it demonstrates what the virus Socialism can bring them even when the virus is not around. Period.
