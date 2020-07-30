positivity July 30

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard on July 30, 2020, show the total testing encounters (dark blue bar), positive testing encounters (light blue bar) and the 7-day moving average for percent positivity (yellow line). The graphic indicates that testing has steadily increased, while the percentage of positive results dropped below 10% in June.

 VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH/

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 88,904 — an increase of 911 from the 87,993 reported Wednesday.

The 88,904 cases consist of 85,546 confirmed cases and 3,358 probable cases. There are 2,141 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,035 confirmed and 106 probable. That’s an increase of 16 from the 2,125 reported Wednesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 10,826 cases: 3,877 in Chesterfield County, 3,509 in Henrico County, 2,857 in Richmond and 583 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 317 deaths attributed to the virus: 178 in Henrico, 71 in Chesterfield, 38 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 26, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

