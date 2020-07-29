The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 87,993 — an increase 999 from the 86,994 reported yesterday.
The 87,993 cases consist of 84,700 confirmed cases and 3,293 probable cases. There are 2,125 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,020 confirmed and 105 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 2,095 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 10,705 cases: 3,829 in Chesterfield County, 3,466 in Henrico County, 2,831 in Richmond and 579 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 315 deaths attributed to the virus: 177 in Henrico, 69 in Chesterfield, 39 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.1% as of July 25, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
