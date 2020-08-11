covid cases August 11

A screenshot from the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard on August 11, 2020, shows the number of confirmed cases and probable cases in the state.

 VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 101,745 — an increase of 996 from the 100,749 reported Monday.

The 101,745 cases consist of 97,712 confirmed cases and 4,033 probable cases. There are 2,344 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,232 confirmed and 112 probable. That’s an increase of 17 from the 2,327 reported Monday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

In the Richmond area, there are 12,272 cases: 4,439 in Chesterfield County, 3,948 in Henrico County, 3,229 in Richmond and 656 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 339 deaths attributed to the virus: 186 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 32 in Hanover.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.5% as of Aug. 7, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

