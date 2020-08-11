The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 101,745 — an increase of 996 from the 100,749 reported Monday.
The 101,745 cases consist of 97,712 confirmed cases and 4,033 probable cases. There are 2,344 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,232 confirmed and 112 probable. That’s an increase of 17 from the 2,327 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 12,272 cases: 4,439 in Chesterfield County, 3,948 in Henrico County, 3,229 in Richmond and 656 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 339 deaths attributed to the virus: 186 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 32 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.5% as of Aug. 7, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
