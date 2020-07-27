The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 86,072 — an increase of 3,708 from the 82,364 reported Friday.
The 86,072cases consist of 82,871 confirmed cases and 3,111 probable cases. There are 2,082 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. That’s an increase of 28 from the 2,054 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 10,474 cases: 3,766 in Chesterfield County, 3,371 in Henrico County, 2,762 in Richmond and 575 in Hanover County - an increase of 379 local cases from the 10,095 reported Friday.
Also, the region has 310 deaths attributed to the virus: 178 in Henrico, 66 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.5% as of July 20, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Who verifies these weekly numbers, how are these compilations done, and under what supervision and confirmation by whom?
When will governor Northam step up to the plate and defend fellow Virginians and businesses against Anarchy run Awry !
Well, where have there been huge gatherings? hmmmmmmmmm
