The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 95,049 — an increase of 798 from the 94,251 reported yesterday.
The 95,049 cases consist of 91,473 confirmed cases and 3,576 probable cases. There are 2,274 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,164 confirmed and 110 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 2,244 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 11,529 cases: 4,170 in Chesterfield County, 3,714 in Henrico County, 3,034 in Richmond and 611 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 328 deaths attributed to the virus: 182 in Henrico, 75 in Chesterfield, 39 in Richmond and 32 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Aug. 1, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.