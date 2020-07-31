The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 89,888 — an increase of 984 from the 88,904 reported Thursday.
The 89,888 cases consist of 86,501 confirmed cases and 3,387 probable cases. There are 2,174 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,067 confirmed and 107 probable. That’s an increase of 33 from the 2,141 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 10,955 cases: 3,937 in Chesterfield County, 3,541 in Henrico County, 2,893 in Richmond and 584 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 322 deaths attributed to the virus: 180 in Henrico, 72 in Chesterfield, 39 in Richmond and 31 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 27, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
