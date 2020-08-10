The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 100,749 — an increase of 2,867 from the 97,882 reported Friday.
The 100,749 cases consist of 96,807 confirmed cases and 3,942 probable cases. There are 2,327 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,215 confirmed and 112 probable. That’s an increase of 10 from the 2,317 reported Friday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 12,117 cases: 4,370 in Chesterfield County, 3,904 in Henrico County, 3,190 in Richmond and 653 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 338 deaths attributed to the virus: 185 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 32 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.4% as of Aug. 6, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.7% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
