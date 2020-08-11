Joe Biden on Tuesday chose Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate for vice president, a historic decision that will soon make her the first Black woman on a presidential ticket.
Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, described Harris on Tuesday as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”
Democrats now have a ticket to challenge President Donald Trump come November, in an election that will play out in the midst of a global health crisis and a highly polarized social moment for the U.S.
Harris, who sought the presidential nomination before dropping out in December, pitched herself as a moderate Democrat, vying for some of the same voting blocs as Biden. Harris fielded criticism for her record as a former prosecutor during her own run, a past that in recent weeks she has used to bolster her calls for reforming policing in America.
Here’s how prominent Virginians reacted to Biden’s decision:
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Hilary Clinton’s running mate in 2016: “Joe Biden is running for President to offer Americans character, competence, and compassion — and his choice of [Harris] exemplifies those virtues. I know from our time together in the Senate that she'll be great for the ticket and more importantly, great for our country.”
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th: “ ‘Madam Vice President’ certainly has a nice ring to it. I'm so proud to congratulate Senator [Harris] and support this historic ticket this November. Like [Biden] says, we're in a battle for the soul of our nation. LET'S GO WIN.”
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria: “I am extremely excited that [Harris] will be our next Vice President! There is no one as qualified or deserving, congratulations!”
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, among the 2021 Democratic candidates for governor: “I am so excited that Kamala has been selected to be Joe Biden's running mate. She is an incredibly accomplished role model for young women across the country, and has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and Mike Pence this fall. This ticket is going to lead us into the future and I couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this new partnership.”
Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax: “[Harris] will make us all proud as the next Vice President of the United States. Madame Vice President has a nice ring to it! She was there for us last year to help us take the majority in VA and we will be there for her working to elect [Biden] and Kamala on Nov 3!”
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.: “I have gotten to know Kamala during her time serving on the Intelligence Committee and I know the strength she brings to the ticket. She comes ready to do the work. That’s who she is.”
Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd: “[Harris] is one of our nation’s most brilliant and dedicated public servants. I’ve known her for years and she was ‘smart on crime’ before it was popular. [Biden] made a great choice in selecting her to be our next Vice President. Let’s get to work and elect #BidenHarris2020!”
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson: “In a time that our nation is crying out for healing" and an end "to partisan divisiveness, Joe Biden just went full bore in the opposite direction. Kamala Harris exemplifies the worst parts of the Democratic Party: petty fighting, grandstanding, putting Party before People, and flip-flopping on almost every issue.”
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd: “[Harris] will fight for issues that matter to all Coastal Virginians, like quality affordable health care, rebuilding small businesses and the middle class, and making sure our veterans and service members get the benefits they need. I am proud to run on the ballot with her.”
Samantha Cotten, Virginia spokeswoman for the Trump campaign: “Kamala Harris has solidified Joe Biden's campaign as the most radical ticket in history. The only way to stop their dangerous agenda is to re-elect President Trump in November.”
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond: "Sen. Harris has a record of action on economic justice, equality, health care, climate change, consumer protection, voting rights, and gun violence prevention. There is nothing this woman hasn’t done and there isn’t anything she cannot do. She has shown us she can lead, and I am looking forward to her leadership with Joe Biden in the Biden-Harris Administration.”
What a great choice. Unlike the current person in the White House who holds perpetual grudges, the fact that she mixed it up with Biden and still was selected says a lot about his character. Home run.
