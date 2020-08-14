Virginia faces $2.7 billion revenue shortfall, but plans no layoffs or cuts in current programs

Gov. Ralph Northam expects Virginia to receive up to $2.7 billion less in revenues than previously projected for the two-year state budget because of the economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but he expects to avoid laying off state employees or cutting essential public services.

Northam is preparing to lay out the new revenue forecast for the General Assembly when it convenes in special session on Tuesday. Lawmakers will revise the budget they approved in March on the same day the governor declared a public health emergency that froze more than $2.2 billion in new spending.

The governor proposes to eliminate most of that spending from the two-year, $135 billion budget, but he and his advisers say the state has benefited by waiting for better information instead of making cuts at the beginning of the crisis as some legislators advocated.

“This starts with sound fiscal management and smart investments in our future," Northam said Friday. "Careful planning has kept us from having to gut critical services or lay off state workers, like other states have done."