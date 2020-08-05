20200221_MET_XGR_BB03

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, left, and House Majority Leader charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, confer during the floor session of the Virginia House of Delegates inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 20.

 BOB BROWN

The Virginia House of Delegates will gather on Aug. 18 at VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center to kick off the special session on COVID-19 and police reform. 

House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn on Wednesday announced the new gathering place, which will mark the second time in recent months that lawmakers meet outside the Capitol building due to the ongoing pandemic. 

During the April veto session that saw lawmakers gather outdoors, Filler-Corn pushed for a virtual gathering of the House, an effort that was blocked by Republicans. The speaker's office would not immediately confirm whether lawmakers would meet at the Siegel Center for the duration of the special session -- which could last as long as two weeks -- or whether they would pivot to online after the first day. 

Filler-Corn said the decision to gather at the Siegel Center on Aug. 18 was the result of conversations with public health officials about "how to most safely convene delegates, support staff and members of the press."

"As delegates convene to do the work of the special session, I must first and foremost put the health and safety of members and staff, as well as their families and the communities they will return to in ever corner of the commonwealth," Filler-Corn said in a statement. 

The gathering will involve sufficient social distancing and other safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Siegel Center will remain closed to the public while lawmakers conduct business inside, the speaker's office said. 

