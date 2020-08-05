A special session scheduled for later this month will see House lawmakers gather both online and in person to address the impact of COVID-19 and police reform.
Delegates will gather on Aug. 18 at VCU's Stuart C. Siegel Center to kick off the special session, but might pivot online for portions of the gathering, which could last two weeks or longer, according to the office of House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.
The special session will mark the second time in recent months that lawmakers gather outside the Capitol building for official legislative work due to the ongoing pandemic.
Filler-Corn said the decision to gather at the Siegel Center on Aug. 18 was the result of conversations with public health officials about "how to most safely convene delegates, support staff and members of the press."
"As delegates convene to do the work of the special session, I must first and foremost put the health and safety of members and staff, as well as their families and the communities they will return to in every corner of the commonwealth," Filler-Corn said in a statement.
The gathering will involve sufficient social distancing and other safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the speaker's office said. The Siegel Center will be closed to the public while lawmakers conduct business inside.
As for the online portion, the speaker's office said it has "developed the technology to successfully do the people's work remotely," including debating bills, allowing for public comment and voting.
The speaker's office could not immediately provide a timeline for when lawmakers would meet online versus in person.
"Health experts have made it clear that conducting much of the House's business virtually is the safest course," Filler-Corn spokesman Jake Rubenstein said in a statement.
During the April veto session that saw lawmakers gather outdoors, Filler-Corn pushed for a virtual gathering of the House, an effort that was blocked by Republicans. It's not immediately clear whether Filler-Corn would again need GOP support to go online.
"She has the authority," Rubenstein said in a statement.
A spokesman for the House GOP caucus, Garren Shipley, said its members await more details from the speaker's office regarding the logistics of the online gathering.
