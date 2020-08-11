Here’s how prominent Virginians reacted to Joe Biden’s choice of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his vice presidential running mate.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016: “Joe Biden is running for President to offer Americans character, competence, and compassion — and his choice of [Harris] exemplifies those virtues. I know from our time together in the Senate that she’ll be great for the ticket and more importantly, great for our country.”
Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, a 2021 Democratic candidate for governor: “I am so excited that Kamala has been selected to be Joe Biden’s running mate. She is an incredibly accomplished role model for young women across the country, and has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and Mike Pence this fall. This ticket is going to lead us into the future and I couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this new partnership.”
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a 2021 Democratic candidate for governor: “Sen. Harris has a record of action on economic justice, equality, health care, climate change, consumer protection, voting rights, and gun violence prevention. There is nothing this woman hasn’t done and there isn’t anything she cannot do. She has shown us she can lead, and I am looking forward to her leadership with Joe Biden in the Biden-Harris Administration.”
Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax: “[Harris] will make us all proud as the next Vice President of the United States. Madame Vice President has a nice ring to it! She was there for us last year to help us take the majority in VA and we will be there for her working to elect [Biden] and Kamala on Nov 3!”
Samantha Cotten, Virginia spokeswoman for the Trump campaign: “Kamala Harris has solidified Joe Biden’s campaign as the most radical ticket in history. The only way to stop their dangerous agenda is to re-elect President Trump in November.”
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.: “I have gotten to know Kamala during her time serving on the Intelligence Committee and I know the strength she brings to the ticket. She comes ready to do the work. That’s who she is.”
Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd: “[Harris] is one of our nation’s most brilliant and dedicated public servants. I’ve known her for years and she was ‘smart on crime’ before it was popular. [Biden] made a great choice in selecting her to be our next Vice President. Let’s get to work and elect #BidenHarris2020!”
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson: “In a time that our nation is crying out for healing” and an end “to partisan divisiveness, Joe Biden just went full bore in the opposite direction. Kamala Harris exemplifies the worst parts of the Democratic Party: petty fighting, grandstanding, putting Party before People, and flip-flopping on almost every issue.”
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd: “[Harris] will fight for issues that matter to all Coastal Virginians, like quality affordable health care, rebuilding small businesses and the middle class, and making sure our veterans and service members get the benefits they need. I am proud to run on the ballot with her.”
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria: “I am extremely excited that [Harris] will be our next Vice President! There is no one as qualified or deserving, congratulations!”
What a great choice. Unlike the current person in the White House who holds perpetual grudges, the fact that she mixed it up with Biden and still was selected says a lot about his character. Home run.
Scott Had to be a woman and a woman of color. That is who I would have picked. She will get a lot of flack from the far left for her time as a DA. And she botched her own campaign pandering to the far left. One thing is for sure. Whatever her position may be at the time of the debates, Mike Pence's will be well known. Should be interesting.
