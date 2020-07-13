Corona Emptiness

The VCU campus was almost deserted at the end of March when the university changed classes from in-person to online in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

Virginia is among states suing the Trump administration over a new rule that says international students in the U.S. must leave the country or risk deportation if their colleges hold completely virtual classes this fall.

Eighteen attorneys general, including Mark Herring of Virginia, filed the lawsuit Monday in the Massachusetts federal court against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversee student visas. The rule, announced last week, has drawn pushback from higher education leaders across the country, including college presidents in Virginia.

Herring and other state lawyers criticized what they called the federal government’s “cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students amidst the pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States.”

The lawsuit asks a federal judge for an injunction that would stop the rule entirely.

“President Trump and [Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos] are trying to leverage international students as part of an unlawful and dangerous attempt to strong-arm Virginia colleges and universities,” Herring said in a statement.

“Virginia’s colleges and universities are globally prestigious destinations for higher education, but instead of looking for ways to support our schools, the Trump Administration is trying to co-opt them into a never ending quest to deny the realities of COVID and demonize immigrants.”

He added: “Our Commonwealth is better for the presence and contributions of international students to our economy and campus communities, and I will do all I can to fight this hasty, dangerous new rule.”

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE say the new policy is backed by existing law forbidding foreign students from taking all of their classes online. ICE suspended the rule in March in response to the pandemic, but the agency told universities it was subject to change, according to a Monday court filing from the Trump administration.

The agencies say their updated guidance still provides leniency by allowing foreign students to maintain their visas even if they study online from abroad this fall.

“Rather than completely rescinding the March guidance and reverting to business as usual with respect to schools and foreign students, ICE announced a measured transition to begin a move toward reopening schools and allowing students to return to classrooms,” the brief said.

An ICE spokeswoman declined comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

Under the rule, the federal government will not issue new visas to students at schools with online-only classes. International students at colleges that offer a hybrid model with a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.

The new guidelines put additional pressure on colleges to reopen in-person classes, a position the Trump administration is also advocating for K-12 schools, given higher education’s reliance on the higher tuition rates international students pay.

“Many students will be unable or unwilling to pursue their studies remotely from their home countries and will be forced to disenroll,” the lawsuit says. “These students would no longer pay tuition and housing, dining, and other fees at a time when colleges and universities are already faced with severe financial hardship.”

Roughly 13,500 international students study in Virginia, according to Herring’s office. Of those students, nearly 1,200 study at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, from more than 100 countries.

VCU President Michael Rao said in a statement last week that the university is “deeply troubled” by the new regulations.

“In a nation fighting Covid-19, it is ill-timed. In a nation focused on progress and prosperity, it is deleterious. And in a nation desperate for equality and inclusion, it is senselessly exclusionary,” Rao said.

Rao added: “We will continue supporting in every way these students and their astounding academic, creative, and research pursuits, and we will help them complete their degrees on time so they can make the human experience better around the world. They make us a stronger university with a global reputation and global focus, and we are grateful they are part of our community.”

Other states in the lawsuit are: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin. The District of Columbia also is involved.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

