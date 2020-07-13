Virginia is among states suing the Trump administration over a new rule that says international students in the U.S. must leave the country or risk deportation if their colleges hold completely virtual classes this fall.
Eighteen attorneys general, including Mark Herring of Virginia, filed the lawsuit Monday in the Massachusetts federal court against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversee student visas. The rule, announced last week, has drawn pushback from higher education leaders across the country, including college presidents in Virginia.
Herring and other state lawyers criticized what they called the federal government’s “cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students amidst the pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States.”
The lawsuit asks a federal judge for an injunction that would stop the rule entirely.
“President Trump and [Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos] are trying to leverage international students as part of an unlawful and dangerous attempt to strong-arm Virginia colleges and universities,” Herring said in a statement.
“Virginia’s colleges and universities are globally prestigious destinations for higher education, but instead of looking for ways to support our schools, the Trump Administration is trying to co-opt them into a never ending quest to deny the realities of COVID and demonize immigrants.”
He added: “Our Commonwealth is better for the presence and contributions of international students to our economy and campus communities, and I will do all I can to fight this hasty, dangerous new rule.”
The Department of Homeland Security and ICE say the new policy is backed by existing law forbidding foreign students from taking all of their classes online. ICE suspended the rule in March in response to the pandemic, but the agency told universities it was subject to change, according to a Monday court filing from the Trump administration.
The agencies say their updated guidance still provides leniency by allowing foreign students to maintain their visas even if they study online from abroad this fall.
“Rather than completely rescinding the March guidance and reverting to business as usual with respect to schools and foreign students, ICE announced a measured transition to begin a move toward reopening schools and allowing students to return to classrooms,” the brief said.
An ICE spokeswoman declined comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.
Under the rule, the federal government will not issue new visas to students at schools with online-only classes. International students at colleges that offer a hybrid model with a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.
The new guidelines put additional pressure on colleges to reopen in-person classes, a position the Trump administration is also advocating for K-12 schools, given higher education’s reliance on the higher tuition rates international students pay.
“Many students will be unable or unwilling to pursue their studies remotely from their home countries and will be forced to disenroll,” the lawsuit says. “These students would no longer pay tuition and housing, dining, and other fees at a time when colleges and universities are already faced with severe financial hardship.”
Roughly 13,500 international students study in Virginia, according to Herring’s office. Of those students, nearly 1,200 study at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, from more than 100 countries.
VCU President Michael Rao said in a statement last week that the university is “deeply troubled” by the new regulations.
“In a nation fighting Covid-19, it is ill-timed. In a nation focused on progress and prosperity, it is deleterious. And in a nation desperate for equality and inclusion, it is senselessly exclusionary,” Rao said.
Rao added: “We will continue supporting in every way these students and their astounding academic, creative, and research pursuits, and we will help them complete their degrees on time so they can make the human experience better around the world. They make us a stronger university with a global reputation and global focus, and we are grateful they are part of our community.”
Other states in the lawsuit are: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin. The District of Columbia also is involved.
A liberal Socialist State suing Trump .... what else is not new ...
Resist, obstruct and investigate is what sore losers do .... but keep on ticking to insure they are sore losers again. Period.
Who’s a “liberal socialist”?
I guess for Racist Peter that’s anybody who isn’t a “brother” in the KKK.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
This is just more Rump xenophobia, pure and simple. There is absolutely no medical reason to deport these students. They have already demonstrated they have places to safely attend the online classes right here in the USA. They are as safe as any other resident of this country and much more likely to follow rules like wearing masks when out and about.
President Lysol just likes to inflict pain and disrupt people’s lives and his base gives him a whole class of people that he can get away with hurting without losing the base’s support.
#DontDrinkBleach
This in beyond disgusting and total rubbish. As usual it is "all about money". Yep, MONEY, the route of all evil. VCU, Harvard, Yale, whomever could give a darn about international students other than the "money" they bring in. For the most part these international students that come / enroll in the USA College are from wealth and prominent international families. They pay very high tuition, fees, room & board and do not blink an eye. Plus, their entry into the USA is by way of VISA. Once here in USA they rarely leave and keep renewing their visas and the very next thing you know they are bringing god knows who from their families in foreign countries here into the USA via green cards / work permits. Guess what these relatives do not leave either. Often these students and their families never become USA citizens. They just remain with visas, green cards etc. Now we have the situation where these international students either voluntarily or are required to taken on line college / graduate courses but they and others are raising "H" because they might be deported and sent home. Bottom line is the courses are "on line" than there are no reasons why they need to continue to remain in the USA. Oh, but this doesn't sit well at all. Why? They and their families who have made it here to the USA flat out just do not want to go back home. Solution. Raise "H", scream they cannot do their research except in the USA, come up with every imaginable excuse possible to stay in USA. Why? Life in the USA is darn better than their home countries. No, ifs, ands, or buts. So sad, but too bad. If they are not physically in "classes" in the USA they do and should have their visas revoke and sent back home and told to use "virtual learning". There is no reason for any of them to remain in the USA. But, MONEY would be lost. I rest my point. This should not be allowed. They need and should be deported.
The Department of Homeland Security and ICE says the new policy is backed by existing law forbidding foreign students from taking all of their classes online. So its a law and not a rule. Big difference. Congress needs to change the law then.
Democrats protecting another key constituency, Illegal Aliens and Chinese Communist party members sent to American universities to steal our intellectual property......... Yea, never mind the Americans that are out of work due to the Wuhan virus or the students here in America that need these academic spots at universities.
Oh well, at least they are from a country where its leaders value education.
Scott, you make an interesting point, because the American education system, run totally by the Left for the last 40 years, has put us at the bottom of the top 30 industrialized nations in education. Our average HS Seniors are the worst educate out of the top 30 industrialized nations, in math science, reading and other subjects, and yet we pay more per child than any other country to educate our children. Also, when we see how horribly awful many of our universities are in educating children in subjects that they will never get them a good job, like women's studies, the whole picture gets even worse..........But Scott, we still have some of the best in the world education in engineering, advanced physics, advanced chemistry and cutting edge bio development, and that is where these countries want to send their students, and in many cases, like with China, it is to steal our research, that is what President Trump and Betsy Devos are trying to stop. Just remember this FACT Scott, the Left has destroyed in the last 40 years, what was the best education system in the world, and they continue to increase costs and provide a failing education to far too many of our children.
And Trump's key constituency consists largely of conspiracy theorist crackpots like you.
You do realize that foreign students' costs are picked up by their own countries, don't you, Freddy? And those monies go to the universities right here in Virginia.
You are a buffoon.
RJ, reading comprehension isn't your strong point, I never mentioned the cost., and yes those countries will pick up the cost, but this issue isn't about cost of education, it is about putting America first and having our students attend colleges ahead of foreign students. RJ, also, the issue of having foreign students from countries like China, who are here to learn and steal our technology and research, is a bad deal for America, and that needs to stop now, so the decision to keep students out of America if they are going to take classes online is a pretty good one by the President. As far as conspiracies, when I told you that the Barack Hussein Obama administration had spied on the Trump campaign, and the President elect's transition team, all I heard was "CONSPIRACY THEORIES" from you and others on the Left, but, as usual, I was 100% correct, and you were as usual, 100% wrong RJ..........RJ, when I tell you it is a FACT, it is a FACT.
I didn't get through the entire story but if Democrats are so dumb, how come they control the entire state on the state and local levels, with no indication that will change in our lifetime? I'd have to say the moral of your little story is simple ..."Get used to it."
Virginia sure loves them foreigners, students and illegals.
Here is a story as to why:
The king wanted to go fishing, and so, he asked his royal weather forecaster the forecast for the next few hours. The palace meteorologist assured him that there was no chance of rain.
So the king and the queen went fishing. On the way they met a man with a fishing pole riding on a donkey, and the king asked the man if the fish were biting.
The fisherman said, "Your Majesty, you should return to the palace! In just a short time I expect a huge rain storm.
"The king replied: "I hold the palace meteorologist in high regard. He is an educated and experienced professional Besides, I pay him very high wages. He gave me a very different forecast. I trust him." So the king and queen continued on their way.
However, in a short time a torrential rain fell from the sky. The King and Queen were totally soaked.
Furious, the king returned to the palace and gave the order to fire the meteorologist.
Then he summoned the fisherman and offered him the prestigious position of royal forecaster.
The fisherman said, "Your Majesty, I do not know anything about forecasting. I obtain my information from my donkey. If I see my donkey's ears drooping, it means with certainty that it will rain."
So the king hired the donkey. And thus began the practice of hiring dumb asses to work in influential positions of government. The practice is unbroken to this date. And, thus, the Democratic Party symbol. Period.
It figures that Racist Peter would add xenophobia to the rest of his character flaws. As long as he can find someone to hurt he can maintain his belief in his own superiority.
Apparently, Racist Peter comes from a long line of those dumb asses.
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
