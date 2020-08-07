The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday approved a request from Gov. Ralph Northam to extend a statewide moratorium on evictions until Sept. 7, as thousands of cases remain pending in Virginia.
The court was split 4-3 on the decision. The majority ruled that the pandemic may "substantially endanger" or "impede" tenants' ability to defend themselves in court.
The court pointed to the ease with which the virus spreads, the risks associated with traveling and being inside a courthouse, the fact that low-income citizens are more prone to underlying health issues, and that they may face difficulties accessing the court online or hiring a lawyer.
Northam celebrated the decision, asserting that yet-unsuccessful talks in Congress over a second COVID-19 relief package make the evictions ban more necessary.
"As the ongoing Congressional stalemate leaves Virginians without federal housing protection, this is a critical step towards keeping families safely in their homes," Northam tweeted.
In his request to the court, dated July 24, Northam said the extension would allow the administration and the General Assembly more time to pass legislation on housing relief and eviction protections. The General Assembly will meet for a special session on COVID-19 and police reform starting Aug. 18.
Virginia's evictions rate has attracted national attention in recent years. A study out of Princeton University featured in the New York Times found that Virginia's evictions rate of 5.12% was above the national average. Richmond, according to their research, had the second highest evictions rate in the nation at 11.4%.
Tram Nguyen of the advocacy group New Virginia Majority, which works on racial disparity and social justice, said that the moratorium will offer some relief for families, but that a more permanent solution must come out of the legislative session coming up later this month.
"This is a positive step to help Virginians stay in their homes to stay safe during this pandemic, but more can be done. Because these protections are only temporary... legislators and [Northam] must act," Nguyen said in a statement.
Chief Justice Don Lemons, who supported an earlier moratorium, sided with the minority on Friday. Lemons wrote in his dissent that relief for people facing evictions should not come from the court, but from action by legislators and the executive branch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Average unemployment benefit is around $800 per week and you cant pay your rent?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.