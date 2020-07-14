Virginia plans to step up enforcement of its COVID-19 restrictions following a surge of new cases largely concentrated in the state’s eastern region, including Hampton Roads, a hot spot for beach tourism.
Gov. Ralph Northam's administration said Tuesday it is directing three state agencies to step up enforcement of business guidelines and the state’s face mark order, with particular focus on the eastern region.
The administration is also ordering all alcohol sales at restaurants across the state to end at 11 p.m. each day, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. She added the new order is expected to go into effect in the “coming days.”
New data disseminated by the Virginia Department of Health showed that about half of all new cases reported on Monday — 526 out of a total of 972 — were reported in localities in the state’s eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads. New cases in the region have been on an upward swing for the past two weeks, while the trend of new cases in the state’s other regions have remained largely stable.
The administration chalked up the surge to rule violations at restaurants and other social settings — particularly among young people — citing testing data, contact tracing efforts and observations by local health directors.
For restaurants, Northam is ordering Virginia ABC and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to ramp up enforcement of a rule ordering no service at bars, and rules requiring no overcrowding and social distancing inside restaurants.
The enforcement will include surprise inspections, which could eventually lead to the loss of business licenses, Yarmosky said.
So far, the state has mostly relied on complaints and individual responsibility to enforcement COVID-19 restrictions. As COVID-19 cases surge in states across the country, including those surrounding Virginia, the Northam administration has decided to change course.
As it pertains to the state’s order that requires mask wearing indoors with some exceptions, Northam is directing Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver to issue a letter reminding local health departments that they have the power to enforce the mask order.
They can seek misdemeanor charges for individuals who are repeatedly out of compliance, and penalties for businesses with non-complying employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Why not step up enforcement at the protests?
But what does "enforcement" mean to the people?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.