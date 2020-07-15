The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 73,527 — an increase of 1,084 from the 72,443 reported Tuesday.
The 73,527 cases consist of 70,669 confirmed cases and 2,858 probable cases. There are 1,992 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,882 confirmed and 110 probable. That’s an increase of 15 from the 1,977 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 9,235 cases: 3,324 in Chesterfield County, 2,947 in Henrico County, 2,473 in Richmond and 491 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 304 deaths attributed to the virus: 175 in Henrico, 63 in Chesterfield, 36 in Richmond and 30 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is still below 10%. Health experts suggest a positivity rate below 10% is an adequate number to allow state health officials to detect new cases and outbreaks.
The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of July 11, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21, but up from 5.8% on June 23.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
