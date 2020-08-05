Virginia's candidates for U.S. Senate will debate at least three times in advance of the November election.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., announced Wednesday that he's accepted invitations to three general election debates, two fewer than his Republican opponent, Army veteran Daniel Gade, challenged him to. Warner's campaign said three debates are tradition for top-of-ticket races in Virginia.
“These debates are a critical opportunity for Senator Warner to continue to share his vision for the future of the Commonwealth and discuss his work to protect and expand access to health care and deliver lasting economic relief to Virginians struggling during the Covid-19 crisis," said Warner spokeswoman Kate Waters in a statement.
She added: “Ultimately, we will see if Mr. Gade is as eager to praise President Trump’s failure to contain the virus as ‘great leadership’ in front of all of Virginia as he is at home behind the screen of his computer. Mr. Gade owes Virginians answers about why he has repeatedly undermined commonsense public health initiatives to contain the virus, and it is our hope that they will get those answers through these debates.”
In a statement, Gade called three debates "insufficient."
"I challenged Mark to five debates, because during these challenging times it’s what Virginians deserve," he said. "As you can see in my recent ad, Warner refuses to stand up and lead on important issues, instead he cowers. This is just another example of Mark taking the career politician route.”
The first debate is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23.
That debate will be hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and NBC4 Washington. Warner also accepted a debate at Norfolk State University, tentatively set for Oct. 3, that will focus on racial justice.
The third debate, set for Oct. 13, will be hosted by AARP and WTVR in Richmond. The organization and TV station hosted a debate in 2014 between Warner and GOP opponent Ed Gillespie, a race Warner narrowly won.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.