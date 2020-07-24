Workmen place plywood beside the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
Workmen prepare to haul away a bust of Gen. Joseph E. Johnston past the statue of Robert E. Lee in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
The statue of Robert E. Lee, center, stands in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
Busts of Confederate Gens. Fitzhugh Lee, left, and J.E.B. Stuart, right sit in a hallway waiting to be boxed after removal from the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
Workmen prepare to remove a bust of Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
House of Delegates Clerk Suzette Denslow looks at the statue of Robert E. Lee in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stands on the spot where he took control of Virginia's forces inside the old Virginia House of Delegates chamber at the state Capitol in Richmond. The Houdon statue of George Washington in visible in the background, inside the Capitol Rotunda.
A plaque honoring Thomas S. Bocock in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
A bust of Gen. Joseph E. Johnston in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
A bust of oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
A bust of Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
A bust of Alexander H. Stephens in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday night, July 23, 2020. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he took control of the Army of the Confederacy in 1861.
A bust of Confederate president Jefferson Davis in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Robert E. Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
Workmen place plywood beside the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond Thursday night. All busts and plaques relating to the Confederacy were removed, including the statue of Lee, standing where he took control of Virginia's forces in 1861.
A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and seven busts depicting Confederate leaders were removed overnight from the Old House Chamber inside the Virginia state Capitol.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who decided to remove the Confederate representations, said in a statement that the state “has a story to tell that extends far beyond glorifying the Confederacy and its participants.
“The Confederacy's primary objective in the Civil War was to preserve an ideology that maintained the enslavement of human beings,” Filler-Corn said. “Now is the time to provide context to our Capitol to truly tell the Commonwealth's whole history.”
The busts removed from the former chamber of the House commemorated Jefferson Davis, former president of the Confederacy; Alexander H. Stephens, former vice president of the Confederacy; Confederate Gens. J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Joseph Johnston and, Fitzhugh Lee, who was Robert E. Lee's nephew and served as the 40th governor of Virginia; and oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury. A plaque commemorated Thomas Bocock, former speaker of the Confederate States House of Representatives.
The Confederate iconography removed from the General Assembly’s gathering place was the latest in a string of such removals ushered by protests decrying systemic racism in Virginia and around the country.
In Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy, the removals have signaled the rejection of Confederate glorification — a movement that sought to perpetuate discrimination against Black people while denying that a key impetus for the Civil War was the defense of slavery.
Removal of the busts began just hours after a Richmond judge heard arguments in a legal challenge to Gov. Ralph Northam's planned removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on the city’s Monument Avenue. A ruling in the case is pending.
The statue of Lee removed from display in the Capitol on Thursday night was moved to an undisclosed location. A spokesman for the speaker’s office, Jake Rubenstein, said the speaker had decided on an unannounced, overnight removal to avoid the presence of protesters, who might threaten the safety of the removal process.
The statue, erected in 1931, marked the spot where Lee accepted command of Virginia's forces in April 1861. The statue's ultimate fate, along with that of the seven busts and the plaque, will be decided by a newly created advisory group on Capitol artifacts announced Friday.
The advisory group will be chaired by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, a long-serving lawmaker and prominent member of the Virginia Black Legislative Caucus.
In addition to weighing in on the removed artifacts, the group will advise the Speaker on how to handle other artifacts still on display, and the possibility of erecting new artifacts and adding historical context in areas controlled by the House of Delegates.
The speaker’s office said Friday that the new advisory group would be made up of a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, historians and community leaders from around the state.
“The artifacts at the Capitol are a painful reminder of the deep-rooted wounds of slavery and 401 years of oppression. These Confederate artifacts are constant reminders of individuals who had no intentions of guaranteeing justice, equality and equity for all,” McQuinn said in a statement.
Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, applauded the move.
"Generations of Virginians, Americans, and visitors from around the world have been greeted by these imposing symbols of treason and white supremacy for far too long," he said in a statement.
"If we are going to continue building a more inclusive and just Commonwealth, we must acknowledge and denounce the darkest parts of our nation’s history, not celebrate them. A significant step in that process is to ensure that these misguided symbols that honored a lost cause be relegated to space outside of the people’s Capitol.”
Most of the iconography removed overnight Thursday was created and erected in the early to mid the 20th century, when “Lost Cause” fervor was particularly high.
In the 1920s, when Harry F. Byrd, future architect of Massive Resistance to school desegregation, was Virginia’s governor, Virginia set out to memorialize the moment in which Lee took command of Virginia’s forces.
The busts of Davis and Stephens were the two largest sculptures in the room following that of Lee, and were displayed prominently in alcoves. They were gifted to Virginia by officials in Mississippi and Georgia, in 1952 and 1953, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(18) comments
I was glad to see the workers wearing masks. The message is getting out there.
How appropriate that now the disposition of the statue of Lee is in the hands of a prominent member of the Virginia Black Legislative Caucus.
I wonder if she will treat it in the same manor as Lee treated his slaves?
“When two of his slaves escaped and were recaptured, Lee either beat them himself or ordered the overseer to “lay it on well.” Wesley Norris, one of the slaves who was whipped, recalled that “not satisfied with simply lacerating our naked flesh, Gen. Lee then ordered the overseer to thoroughly wash our backs with brine, which was done.”
Democrats removing statues of Democrats in the dark of night. Sounds appropriate for a party that needs to rewrite and erase their history.
I wonder when they are going to take down their mascot, the jackass, which comes from a Thomas Nast cartoon in 1870. It represents the Party of slave owners, copperheads opposed to ending slavery and the one heading for almost a century of Jim Crowe and the KKK.
Since Democrats don’t deny their past, can i ask you not to deny your present?
If one wanted to come up with a logo, or a picture that symbolizes what Americans has to fear today …. All one would have to do would be to look at the photo of the two guys, wearing masks, paid to take down the Statue of Lee.
We have more to fear from each other than any statue of a defenseless man from years past, who will always be higher on the food chain, than the Richmond now that kills its own, and blames others, including statues of old dead white men, for it. Period.
Americans do not fear confederate statue removal. They celebrate it as long overdue and a win for the truth!
p.s. Richmond was killing it’s own back when they could beat and kill any African American they wanted without suffering consequences.
“ Racial Terror: Lynching in Virginia is an ongoing research project examining one of the darkest, yet almost forgotten, pages of American history: the lynching of thousands of people in the US South. In particular, this website focuses on telling the stories of all the known lynching victims who were killed in Virginia between 1866 and 1932, most of them African American men.”
Things are much better nowadays. And getting better every day!
#DontDrinkBleach
Annnnnnd touché!
Flaky .... you made a great decision when you elected to not to be an attorney ... You could never win a case, unless BLM were the jurors and the Mob, was the Obama Judge. Period.
He couldn't finish the requirements for law school.
The chair of the advisory group is a member of the Virginia Black Legislative Caucus. Obviously the irony of a group based on skin color is wasted on those decrying "systemic racism." Any group based on skin color is by definition racist.
Rick spends so much time being wrong.
“Racist (n): a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.“
To be racist the “group based on skin color” has to claim their racial traits make them superior. When have you EVER heard the Virginia Black Legislative Caucus claim superiority over whites because of their race? Please share with the class.
p.s. Whites are still acting racist... even to this day. For extra credit, pleas find a similar report about a black man.
“Emergency medical technician Alex McNabb has been let go by Jeb Stuart Rescue Squad months after racist comments surfaced on a podcast in which he compared black patients to gorillas and claimed to take "immense satisfaction" as he "terrorized" an African-American boy with a needle.”
Then, Drake, would it bother you to have a White Caucus or a White Virginia Legislative Group?
Like rats in the night..
When will the demolition of the State Capitol begin? Remember it was designed by an owner of slaves. That building will always be a legacy to Thomas Jefferson and in this day and age of erasing history I feel like its on borrowed time.
Is the State Capitol a tribute to slavery? Did Thomas Jefferson take up arms against the constitutional government of the USA to perpetuate slavery in America?
I think the building’s safe.
You will clutch your pearls so hard the string will break.
Adios! I am so sick of the whining. The lost cause is dead!!
The lost cause lie is being erased as it should have been done decades ago. And yesterday Fairfax renamed RE Lee high school for John Lewis. Good job Virginia
The political leadership of Fairfax couldn't find a Virginian name the school after? Is that the good job?
