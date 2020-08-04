A Midlothian immunologist believes she has turned up evidence that COVID-19 was in the U.S. in early January, long before the first officially diagnosed cases in late February.
Rebecca Caffrey, director of the COVID-19 testing program for Granger Genetics, was surprised this spring when testing blood samples drawn from people in early January.
“I was looking at people who were testing positive for COVID-19 all over the U.S. before it was supposed to be here,” she said.
Caffrey, who has a doctorate from the VCU School of Medicine, said that in April and May her Midlothian-based employer was validating its COVID-19 exposure tests to make sure the tests were not getting false positive or false negative results.
To validate positive test results, she said they obtained blood samples from staff and patients exposed to COVID-19 at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, where 51 residents died.
To validate whether their tests accurately showed someone had not been exposed, the company obtained 60 frozen serum samples from a laboratory that had been drawn from across the country and collected on Jan. 6 and 7, before COVID-19 was believed to be in the country.
According to the CDC, the earliest the virus is thought to have been in the U.S. was in late January or early February. The first cases were not officially diagnosed in the U.S. until late February.
Of the 60 samples obtained by Granger Genetics, 45 were suitable for testing. Of those, five samples — from California, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida — had antibodies for COVID-19’s spike protein, Caffrey said.
Three samples had one antibody and two had two antibodies, she said.
“Two also had neutralizing antibodies, meaning that there is no way that these were false positives. There is no way that the neutralizing antibody to the unique part of the spike protein’s structure is present unless the immune system of that person has been exposed to the novel coronavirus,” Caffrey said.
A neutralizing antibody is an antibody that defends a cell from a virus, blocking the ability of the virus to bind to its cellular receptor and infect the cell.
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., said, “I think these findings are very provocative and could very well indicate exactly what she is suggesting, but I think we need some confirmation.”
Schaffner, who said he is not an immunologist and does not know Caffrey, said there appears to be a number of limitations such as the relatively small number of samples tested. He also said more needed to be known about the origin of the samples.
“I think it’s very interesting that the positives are distributed across the country; they’re not just in one location. It makes me wonder again, what’s the source of these specimens?”
Schaffner also suggested that another lab using the same procedures test the sample in blind tests to see if the same results are obtained.
“That all said, there have been hints from other investigations that this virus may well have been here earlier than we anticipated,” he said. “So, it’s possible, though I wouldn’t take these results at face value as actually confirming those findings.”
Caffrey says there has been blind testing by another laboratory backing up what Granger found. She said Granger sent samples from its validation of the “assay,” or test, used to detect the neutralizing antibody to the company that made the test.
“They just had sample numbers on them, and they tested them for neutralizing antibodies ... and they also found that the samples were reactive, that they had neutralizing antibodies,” Caffrey said. “So it was validated by an external lab in a different state with a different operator using the same type of test.”
“No other coronavirus spike protein has such substantial similarity to the structure of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, except SARS1, which broke out in 2004,” she said. “So I can make a definitive argument that the patients who donated those samples had previously been exposed to SARS-CoV-2.”
Caffrey conceded she wishes they’d had more samples.
But she added, “It would great if there were researchers out there or diagnostics companies out there that had serum samples in their freezers from early January or late December that were willing to donate. It would be a fantastic research project.”
Old "news" in fact very old news, go back and you will find stories about it in California back in October and some say even before. Another johnny come lately story with what intent?
Yep, even back in October, the CDC paid no attention to to those in California raising the red flag on an early and robust flu season, good point Tom.
Agree with 100%
I believe they should take a look at cases from Jan. 2019. I know of 2 men who died within days of contracting a lung disease and neither were ever explained. In one case the attending physician said the hospital did not have him long enough to know, about 4 days.
It's so easy to be a Monday morning quarterback and criticize the government.
It's easy any day for about anything, Federal and State.
It's easy, when you know so little about testing and analysis of a novel virus, to call it "Monday morning quarterbacking".
"According to the CDC, the earliest the virus is thought to have been in the U.S. was in late January or early February. The first cases were not officially diagnosed in the U.S. until late February.".......the evidence now shows that the CDC was well behind the curve on the whole covid-19 pandemic, cases actually started shoeing up in California and Washington state, in December. The CDC should have been warning Americans and politicians in early to mid January, that there was a highly contagious disease in China, and began looking for it here in America, but they instead, with the likes of Dr. Fauci, weren't on top of the pandemic, and just plain weren't paying the kind of attention to early signs that they should have, and now the facts, like this, are showing just how off guard, Dr. Fauci and other "first responders were, and that includes the WHO, a worthless, Chinese run operation.
Fredemy, you are totally missing the point and reacting like Trump.
Melissa, you don't even know what the point is, President Trump and the Covid-19 team, as well as the great American pharmaceutical industry, and other industries stepped up to handle the problem, when the CDC failed to do its job. Melissa, this is just another demonstration of why more government is a proven path to failure, as if any informed person needed more evidence of that fact, and you should pay close attention, because you and others on the Left can learn from this example, that more government equals more failure, and less government means less failure.
"President Trump and the Covid-19 team, as well as the great American pharmaceutical industry, and other industries stepped up to handle the problem."
Almost 160,000 dead, and still counting, Fred. If you call that handling the problem, I'll bet you'd be great as a mortician.
Good to see a naysayer coming around. But to condemn experts for not acting on info that they did not have is simplistic. Hindsight is 20-20. We are where we are now. Understanding now is a thousand fold advance from those earlier days. If you want to bash the Chinese, have at it. But our problems have to been a large part of our own making. We can make it better now, and catch up to western Europe, where school openings can be done safely. We are not there yet.
David, yes, the Chinese lied to America and the world about the extent of virus, and the WHO covered for the lies that the Chinese told, but the FACT is that our CDC was unprepared and in hindsight asleep at the switch, when they should have been monitoring the situation in China much earlier. In addition, the original estimates for 10's of millions of cases of Covid-19, and millions of deaths was just negligent, and it was because the CDC and Dr. Fauci were using models that were very dated and inaccurate and failed miserably to predict the course of the disease. Also, the CDC took over a month to develop their test for Covid-19, and IT failed miserably due to incompetent development and trial manufacturing that was contaminated, and then President Trump wisely handed development and manufacturing over to the private sector for real results. Also, the CDC and Dr. Fauci couldn't decide whether masks were good or bad for months, and the CDC was manipulating the number of positive cases of Covid-19, so much that it became evident that they were lying about the number, and eve Dr. Birx said she couldn't trust the CDC's numbers. David, when you look at the facts of the situation over the last 7 months, it becomes apparent to any informed person, that the CDC failed far too many times to do the job they are there to do, and while they relied on the Chinese to be honest, a fool's choice, they still did a crummy job of managing their responses to the pandemic here in America, and once President Trump and the Covid-19 team recognized that, and got the private sector involved, and now we are in recovery.
"now we are in recovery."
In what warped, parallel universe are we "in recovery," Demey? Deaths and cases are rising in most states. Dr. Birx says the disease is "extraordinarily widespread." In some states, hospitals are running out of room. You can trumpet, pun intended, Trump's actions, but the trumpet will be playing Chopin's "Funeral March."
