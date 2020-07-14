Virginia plans to step up enforcement of its COVID-19 restrictions following a surge of new cases largely concentrated in the state’s eastern region, including Hampton Roads, a hot spot for beach tourism.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he is directing three state agencies to step up enforcement of business guidelines and the state’s face mask order, with particular focus on areas seeing outbreaks. Enforcement will include unannounced business inspections for some establishments.
The administration is also finalizing an order banning alcohol sales at restaurants across the state after 11 p.m. each day, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. She added the new rule, to be issued through Virginia ABC, is expected to go into effect in the “coming days.”
Northam said at a news conference Tuesday: “I want to make it clear that these enforcement actions are to stop people clearly flouting the rules. You are being selfish.”
New data disseminated by the Virginia Department of Health showed that about half of all new cases reported on Monday — 526 out of a total of 972 — were reported in localities in the state’s eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads. New cases in the region have been on an upward swing for the past two weeks, while the trend of new cases in the state’s other regions has remained largely stable.
“Simply put, a large portion of the increase in cases in state numbers are coming from the Tidewater region,” Northam told reporters on Tuesday. “There is clearly substantial community spread. A large part due to socializing without wearing masks ... especially among young people.”
The administration said it chalked up the increases to businesses and individuals violating rules around social distancing, mask wearing and no congregating at bars — particularly among young people. The administration cited testing data, contact tracing efforts and observations by local health directors.
For restaurants, Northam is ordering the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to ramp up enforcement of a rule ordering no service at bars, and rules requiring social distancing and no overcrowding inside restaurants.
The enforcement will include surprise inspections, which could eventually lead to the loss of business licenses, Yarmosky said.
Northam also urged businesses to turn away patrons who are not wearing masks, reimagining a popular idiom: “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” Patrons who refuse to comply should be asked to leave, Northam said, and if they further refuse, he suggested calling law enforcement over trespassing.
Representatives of the business community in Virginia said Tuesday that they were satisfied with Northam’s approach, which focuses on non-complying businesses instead of the entire industry.
“The restaurant and bar owners in Virginia are just getting back on their feet financially, and we are grateful that the Governor opted for enforcement against violators instead of further restricting all businesses in a particular industry,” said Nicole Riley, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.
Riley said the organization, however, is wary of businesses being made to enforce the state’s mask order, and is asking state lawmakers to offer legal immunity for businesses that may face lawsuits.
Senate GOP leaders rejected Northam's move, describing it as "further evidence this governor is intent on penalizing only the law-abiding," according to a statement issued by the caucus, which is led by Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.
Caucus leaders further argued that the increase in cases among young people could be the result of the protests over systemic racism and police violence that took place across the state. Richmond, where the largest demonstrations have taken place, has not seen spikes similar to those in Hampton Roads.
The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police previously opposed the masks order, saying that enforcement by businesses could lead to dangerous encounters.
Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, said via email that the group is “supportive” of Northam's move to increase enforcement and is strongly encouraging members to follow the guidelines.
So far, the state has mostly relied on complaints and individual responsibility to enforce COVID-19 restrictions. As virus cases surge in states across the country, including those surrounding Virginia, the Northam administration has decided to change course.
“We are not seeing spikes like Florida or Texas. … But we don’t live in a vacuum,” Northam said, pointing out that most of the states that border Virginia are seeing surges. “If we don’t take this seriously now, we could see bigger increases across our commonwealth.
“It’s clear step one is stronger enforcement, to be quite clear, because of the noncompliance.”
As it pertains to the state’s order that requires wearing a mask while inside a public building or business establishment - with some exceptions - Northam is directing Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver to issue a letter reminding local health departments that they have the power to enforce the mask order.
They can seek misdemeanor charges for individuals who are repeatedly out of compliance, and penalties for businesses with non-complying employees.
Oliver said enforcement would focus on “egregious violators.” Oliver said the state will deploy its workforce of 500 business inspectors on Tuesday; the agency hopes to hire 100 more inspectors soon.
Going to unleash the long arm of the law on the citizens I see.
Really? I don't see any enforcement in Lowes, Kroger and even Home Depot. I never see anybody asked to leave.
We all stopped work in my office to listen to the governor. What a difference between him and some of the buffoons such as the governors of Florida and Texas. Just a modicum of leadership makes a big difference. No, this virus is not a hoax nor an effort to bring down the president's poll numbers. It is real and thank goodness there are some governors around the country stepping into the leadership void. Northam has statewide job approval over 70%. Who would be surprised at that?
Back to work.
What a bunch of buffoons that would take time out of work to waste time listening to Gov’ner Gelding and his administration make excuses and tell you what they need to do and what we’re gonna do, but no answers as to why they haven’t done it. Same at every press briefing. Now they’ll go after businesses and fine them or close them down for not wearing a mask, when John Q Public goes in and out of businesses unmasked and when confronted by the business will threaten, curse them out and even spit on them. And the health department is gonna do what about that? It’s a good thing for liberals that they don’t have to think to breathe.
My company generated more revenue before I arrived in the parking lot this morning than you probably see in 30 months. So, we take a few minutes to watch the occasional important news item and today's overview of the state response to the pandemic surely counts as one. Knowing someone is on top of things is reassuring, and I am proud that there are actually competent people managing our state. We all see how labeling, and calling people names, can quickly morph into a national disaster, and is actually no policy at all. Rather, it is childish, deadly incompetence and dereliction of duty.
The article said what could happen to those that do not wear masks. We already know what could happen to those that create a disturbance as well as those that assault someone by spitting on them. Those crimes have been on the books for quite some time. Your post seems to indicate that you are more upset that Northam is doing a good job than you are at what he is doing. Businesses are the key component here. We cannot afford to have a police officer at the door of every business. If businesses doesn't enforce mask requirements how do you think the rules should be enforced?
Well, he screwed up to close Churches but kept open ABC stores and later bars! People in Eastern and NOVA Virginia have always been an epic center of Virginia for cases so why now crack down on them! A little late don't y think?
"The administration is also ordering all alcohol sales at restaurants across the state to end at 11 p.m. each day, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. She added the new order is expected to go into effect in the “coming days.”".........Keep putting YOUR knee on the neck of Virginians Governor Blackface, and don't be surprised when the people you were elected to serve, not be a tyrant and a despot to, get tired of your garbage. Governor Blackface and other Democrat politicians are playing politics here, plain and simple.
Demey,
Northam is doing a good job...You can vote for the next Republican to lose in 2021
Still no governing based on science. Governor is an idiot political hack.
They don't listen at the protests so what makes you think they will at these establishments!
"a tyrant and a despot"
Really, Demey? Northam? No, that would be King-in-His-Own-Mind Trump's buddy Putin. You are more hysterical than ever.
Just a tiny point here. There are 16 statewide elected offices in Virginia, and Democrats hold 12 of them. They are likely to pick up another, making 13, in November when they flip the 5th Congressional District. I don't think you are anywhere near majority thinking on these issues. Just saying.
Congressional districts are not statewide offices.
Scott, there are 10 local congressional districts.
As to statewide offices, there are the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General plus the two US Senate seats.
Even counting local congressional districts, I can only come up with 15.
What was the 16th, Scott? I am trying to figure out which one I missed.
If you call making the difficult choices in order to save the lives as well as the livelihood of Virginians playing politics then I hope he keeps doing it. Just because the republicans are stupid enough to play politics with a pandemic does not mean that the democrats are also playing politics. If you plan ahead, I'm sure you can acquire enough alcohol to get you through till the bars open again.
Why not step up enforcement at the protests?
not one peep out of this crowd when the peaceful protesters turned RVA into a third-world destination $$$ will talk as you shall see
But what does "enforcement" mean to the people?
It means, ‘be careful, next time daddy might get mad, but he never follows through, so no worries.’
Yes ken if only daddy would pull the purse strings and see how far they would go in their life endeavors
