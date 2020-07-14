20200715_MET_COV_MAIN_BB04

Gov. Ralph Northam listens to a reporter's question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on Tuesday.

 BOB BROWN

Virginia plans to step up enforcement of its COVID-19 restrictions following a surge of new cases largely concentrated in the state’s eastern region, including Hampton Roads, a hot spot for beach tourism.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he is directing three state agencies to step up enforcement of business guidelines and the state’s face mask order, with particular focus on areas seeing outbreaks. Enforcement will include unannounced business inspections for some establishments.

The administration is also finalizing an order banning alcohol sales at restaurants across the state after 11 p.m. each day, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said. She added the new rule, to be issued through Virginia ABC, is expected to go into effect in the “coming days.”

Northam said at a news conference Tuesday: “I want to make it clear that these enforcement actions are to stop people clearly flouting the rules. You are being selfish.”

New data disseminated by the Virginia Department of Health showed that about half of all new cases reported on Monday — 526 out of a total of 972 — were reported in localities in the state’s eastern region, which includes Hampton Roads. New cases in the region have been on an upward swing for the past two weeks, while the trend of new cases in the state’s other regions has remained largely stable.

“Simply put, a large portion of the increase in cases in state numbers are coming from the Tidewater region,” Northam told reporters on Tuesday. “There is clearly substantial community spread. A large part due to socializing without wearing masks ... especially among young people.”

The administration said it chalked up the increases to businesses and individuals violating rules around social distancing, mask wearing and no congregating at bars — particularly among young people. The administration cited testing data, contact tracing efforts and observations by local health directors.

For restaurants, Northam is ordering the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to ramp up enforcement of a rule ordering no service at bars, and rules requiring social distancing and no overcrowding inside restaurants.

The enforcement will include surprise inspections, which could eventually lead to the loss of business licenses, Yarmosky said.

Northam also urged businesses to turn away patrons who are not wearing masks, reimagining a popular idiom: “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” Patrons who refuse to comply should be asked to leave, Northam said, and if they further refuse, he suggested calling law enforcement over trespassing.

Representatives of the business community in Virginia said Tuesday that they were satisfied with Northam’s approach, which focuses on non-complying businesses instead of the entire industry.

“The restaurant and bar owners in Virginia are just getting back on their feet financially, and we are grateful that the Governor opted for enforcement against violators instead of further restricting all businesses in a particular industry,” said Nicole Riley, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Riley said the organization, however, is wary of businesses being made to enforce the state’s mask order, and is asking state lawmakers to offer legal immunity for businesses that may face lawsuits.

Senate GOP leaders rejected Northam's move, describing it as "further evidence this governor is intent on penalizing only the law-abiding," according to a statement issued by the caucus, which is led by Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.

Caucus leaders further argued that the increase in cases among young people could be the result of the protests over systemic racism and police violence that took place across the state. Richmond, where the largest demonstrations have taken place, has not seen spikes similar to those in Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police previously opposed the masks order, saying that enforcement by businesses could lead to dangerous encounters.

Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, said via email that the group is “supportive” of Northam's move to increase enforcement and is strongly encouraging members to follow the guidelines.

So far, the state has mostly relied on complaints and individual responsibility to enforce COVID-19 restrictions. As virus cases surge in states across the country, including those surrounding Virginia, the Northam administration has decided to change course.

“We are not seeing spikes like Florida or Texas. … But we don’t live in a vacuum,” Northam said, pointing out that most of the states that border Virginia are seeing surges. “If we don’t take this seriously now, we could see bigger increases across our commonwealth.

“It’s clear step one is stronger enforcement, to be quite clear, because of the noncompliance.”

As it pertains to the state’s order that requires wearing a mask while inside a public building or business establishment - with some exceptions - Northam is directing Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver to issue a letter reminding local health departments that they have the power to enforce the mask order.

They can seek misdemeanor charges for individuals who are repeatedly out of compliance, and penalties for businesses with non-complying employees.

Oliver said enforcement would focus on “egregious violators.” Oliver said the state will deploy its workforce of 500 business inspectors on Tuesday; the agency hopes to hire 100 more inspectors soon.

