Water service has been intermittently interrupted for parts of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center since Thursday, prompting sanitation and other complaints from families and advocates.
"The sinks were the only water that was restored after a day but there is no hot water still in the facility. I heard from my husband for the first time since Saturday just now at 10:30 [a.m.] and he said he has yet to be able to take a shower. He has no clean clothes as laundry has not been done in 6 days," the spouse of one inmate wrote Tuesday in an email.
The 1,500-inmate facility, which has air conditioning, is owned by the Virginia Department of Corrections but run by the Geo Group, of Florida, and is the state's only privately operated prison
Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections said Tuesday that full water service is expected to be restored by Wednesday.
Kinney wrote in an email that last Thursday and early Friday, the prison repaired leaking water pipes, cutting off water twice in two of the facility's six housing units. "The situation affected the lower tiers of the two buildings. Combined, the two lower tiers house approximately 256 men," wrote Kinney.
According to Kinney, once water was back on, water line debris created a backup Saturday in two inmate housing units and strained facility outflow pumps. Workers are removing the debris and expect to have the facility back to normal operations by Wednesday, if not sooner, she added.
Kinney reported that toilets and sinks are working. Showers were working on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday after being shut down during the day on Friday. But, she wrote, they are now down again until the plumbing situation is fixed. "Offenders have flushed things like sheets that can cause clogs," she said.
After the water was restored in the two units late Friday, most men in the housing units took showers. By Saturday afternoon, this created a large outflow. Debris in the outflow and excessive pressure caused a backup, Kinney said.
Water spills occurred in the two buildings Thursday and early Friday, but they involved fresh water. There was never any raw sewage in the housing units, and corrections officers are working at their assigned posts as required, according to Kinney.
She said that inmates have received ice, water, food and commissary access. Hand washing stations have been delivered to the facility.
A Geo spokesperson on Tuesday said the company has "been working with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) to manage a water issue at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center . . . we are anticipating an expeditious resolution of this issue."
Kristen Blake, of Yorktown, wife of an inmate at Lawrenceville, disagrees with the department of corrections' assessment of water issues at the prison and said in an email to the Times-Dispatch that there are larger, ongoing problems there.
"My husband has never been given any sanitization products since the beginning of the pandemic and his one mask has been falling apart for months," she wrote.
Blake shared a video taken by a contraband cell phone at the prison that shows some flooding. "Please also note policy and procedure under the current pandemic rules issued by DOC state all offenders must have a mask on to be allowed to leave their cell....not one man in this video has a mask on."
"I believe their attempt at a very detailed response is simply an attempt to distract you from the real problem which is clear as day from the video. There was not one correctional officer in sight in that video, nobody was cleaning, they were not being evacuated and their personal property can be seen floating around," wrote Blake.
A woman who knows an offender at Lawrenceville sent an email complaining about the facility to Margaret Breslau, with the Coalition for Justice.
"The prison has not tested inmates for COVID for a while yet it was reported to us that many people at least in [one] pod show multiple symptoms of COVID, including extensive diarrhea, severe night sweats, loss of taste and smell, etc. The official VADOC website shows very few infections there," they wrote.
They also contend that the prison is dangerous because it lacks enough correctional officers.
Geo said, "We conducted facility-wide testing in early June to better assess and manage the impact of COVID-19 at the Center." The testing allowed for reducing the spread of the virus, he said.
The company said it is working with the Virginia Department of Health to identify staff members who may have had contact with the employees who tested positive and will issue self-quarantine guidance to those employees if necessary.
As of July 21, 10 GEO staff members at Lawrenceville have tested positive for COVID-19 and six of those are currently at home on self-quarantine with pay. Two employees have fully recovered and returned to work after meeting return-to-work guidelines for essential workers issued by the Virginia Department of Corrections, said the Geo spokseman.
As of Monday, the department of corrections said that 70 inmates at Lawrenceville had tested positive for COVID-19 and five are currently hospitalized.
Kinney said the Virginia Department of Corrections pays the Geo Group a daily rate per day per offender of about $50.
She said the current contract with Geo took effect on August 1, 2018 and is for a term of five years with 10 optional one year renewals. The five year initial contract will expire on July 31, 2023.
Mrs. Blake can complain about a little water problem that all of us have experienced in the public sector at times. Maybe as a taxpayer, I want to complain about her husband not following the law costing me money to keep his sorry behind up in prison. Does he have victims? If so is she sorry for her husbands' behavior toward them. My advice to Mrs. Blank is if her husband can't put up with a little inconvenience then don't do the crime if he can't pull the time!
