A wild foal in the northern Outer Banks died Friday evening after choking on an apple that was presumably fed to him by a visitor.
The horse, named Danny, likely had an obstructed esophagus for several days after choking on the apple, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund wrote in a Facebook post.
When Danny was treated for his injuries Friday morning, a veterinarian discovered that the apple had been lodged in his throat long enough to cause an infection. The vet also found what was most likely a rupture in his esophagus.
The CWHF presumes that Danny suffered a traumatic head injury from thrashing around while choking.
The foal received antibiotics and fluids but died of his injuries Friday evening.
It is illegal under the Currituck County wild horse ordinance to feed wild horses.
While domestic horses can tolerate foods like apples and carrots, the same foods can prove fatal to wild horses.
The CWHF urged visitors in a Facebook post to stop feeding, touching and interacting with the wild horses.
“All of this could have been prevented,” the fund wrote.
The CWHF conserves and manages the herd of roughly 700 wild colonial Spanish mustangs that roam on the northernmost Currituck Outer Banks. The group, incorporated as a nonprofit in 2001, seeks to protect the herd from human-caused deaths.
