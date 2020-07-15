The College of William & Mary is using an anonymous donation to launch a new program that aims to prepare military veterans in civilian leadership roles.
The university is creating the Veteran-to-Executive Transition program thanks to a $10 million gift from an anonymous alumna who serves as a trustee of the William & Mary Foundation, according to a news release. As part of the donation, William & Mary is creating a new position of special assistant for military and veterans affairs, who will report to President Katherine Rowe.
“We extend our enthusiastic thanks to our alumna for her generosity and inspiration. She challenged William & Mary to think transformatively about how we approach veterans’ education as a nation and to innovate in the way we support those who serve this country,” Rowe said in a statement.
The program includes resources for William & Mary's Office of Student Veteran Engagement (OSVE), which launched last year as a two-year pilot program. The special assistant for military and veteran affairs, who has not been named, will work with OSVE Director Charlie Foster and others across campus to implement new initiatives, according to the university.
“We see our new program as an opportunity not only to accelerate the professional transitions of highly skilled and experienced men and women but also to approach holistically W&M’s wide array of programming for military students and veterans," Rowe said.
That will include the university's business, law, international affairs, education, health management and entrepreneurship programs, among others.
William & Mary's program will help veterans and their families with stress resilience and adaptation to civilian life as they transition out of military service, and student veterans will receive support through a “buddy system” that connects them with their peers and mentors who are executives.
“These men and women put their lives at risk on our behalf while serving our country, and we owe them an enormous debt of gratitude. Through this program, we can do our part to ensure their successful integration into life beyond the military,” the anonymous donor said in a statement. “I believe William & Mary is an ideal place to help them prepare for their next career.”
Once William & Mary hires the special assistant for military and veterans affairs, that person will work with an advisory group and other university officials to coordinate the program.
W&M Chancellor Robert Gates, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense, will serve as the honorary chairman of the advisory group.
