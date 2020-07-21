The College of William & Mary has completed its largest fundraising campaign, raising more than its $1 billion goal.
The university announced Tuesday that the campaign, formally called “For the Bold,” brought in $1.04 billion, which has funded student scholarships, faculty positions and capital projects, among other things. The campaign started in 2011 and launched publicly in 2015.
“For the Bold has been a campaign about people and it will continue to shape the stories and change the lives of so many at William & Mary for the better,”said campaign Chairwoman Sue Hanna Gerdelman, a 1976 William & Mary alumna, in a statement.
“Through times of triumph and tribulations, the campaign has provided a stream of resources that have enabled the great minds who come to William & Mary to innovate, seize new opportunities and pursue their passions.”
Of the $1.04 billion, $303 million has gone toward student scholarships. Money has also gone toward a planned memorial on the Williamsburg campus that will honor African Americans enslaved by the school and toward the Lemon Project, which the university created to research its role in slavery, among other things.
The university raised $149.9 million in the most recent fiscal year, the largest fundraising year in the school’s 327-year history.
“The compassion, kindness and shared sense of purpose in our community are vividly clear at this moment,” said President Katherine Rowe in a statement. “We are seeing a new level of generosity at William & Mary, a sustained focus on how to sustain resilience, and we are so grateful to everyone who is part of that groundswell.”
Rowe added: “Our generous donors to the For the Bold campaign have invested in efforts that push us beyond the status quo and into bold new ventures to increase equity, inclusion, grit and creativity.”
The campaign, just the fourth for the country’s second-oldest college, saw 106,644 donors — roughly 43,000 of whom are William & Mary alumni. The university saw its alumni giving participation rate climb from 23.6% at the start of the campaign to 30% now, which places it atop the rankings for public colleges in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.
“It wasn’t just a handful of donors. It really was spread out among the entire community, which is not the norm,” said Matthew Lambert, the university’s vice president for advancement, in an interview. He added later: “This is the first major step forward for us in really building a more solid footing for the university in the long run.”
The campaign raised more than the three previous crusades — $517 million from 2000 to 2007, $153 million from 1986 to 1993, and $21 million from 1976 to 1979 — combined.
