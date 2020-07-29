Virginia’s U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, are urging help be sent to the immigration detention center in Farmville — where roughly 9 in 10 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, drawing national attention.
In a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the Democratic senators asked for the White House to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to dispatch experts to Farmville.
As of Wednesday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that 290 detainees had tested positive for the coronavirus and 262 of the confirmed cases were under isolation or monitoring. According to Kaine and Warner, there were 26 confirmed cases among staff members.
There were 312 detainees at the center, which is owned by Immigration Centers of America, as of Tuesday. ICE said Wednesday that most of the detainees testing positive had no symptoms; one had been hospitalized, and three who were exhibiting symptoms were being monitored at the facility.
In their letter to the president, Kaine and Warner wrote: “The Farmville ICE facility and surrounding community now face a dire situation where almost every detainee at the Farmville facility has tested positive for COVID-19. This presents a clear risk to individuals within the facility but also endangers the broader community as facility staff and released detainees have interaction with the general public.
“It is incumbent upon your administration to work with the CDC to create and deploy teams of epidemiologists to conduct an assessment of the pandemic’s impact at the Farmville ICE facility,” the senators added. “State and local officials stand ready to support the CDC in efforts to help contain the current outbreak before it spreads to the surrounding Farmville community.”
Gov. Ralph Northam’s office offered state help to Farmville in May. In an email, Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky wrote Wednesday that the governor is “deeply concerned about increases in COVID-19 cases within ICE detention centers, most notably at the Farmville Detention Center in Virginia.
“On July 22nd, the Governor sent a letter directly to President Trump ... seeking urgent CDC intervention and widespread testing of all residents and staff,” Yarmosky wrote. “The CDC responded and is currently working with state and local health officials to further assess the situation. The Governor appreciates their quick response.”
In May, Northam’s office offered to help conduct COVID-19 testing that could be used to curb the spread of the virus in the facility.
Kaine and Warner’s letter Wednesday complained that they have repeatedly pushed the Trump administration to prevent and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia detention facilities. A second facility is located in Caroline County.
In a prepared statement Wednesday, an ICE spokesperson said that the welfare and safety of detainees is a high priority and that steps have been taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including the use of expanded voluntary testing for detainees in the agency’s custody.
ICE said the Farmville facility “has ramped up its efforts to protect and care for detainees in its custody by providing face masks, procuring additional handwashing stations and most recently, administering comprehensive testing of all detainees.”
Testing was offered to all detainees at Farmville from July 1 to July 3 to learn the scope of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
“The majority of those who tested positive are asymptomatic, but are being closely monitored and receiving appropriate medical care,” ICE said.
The agency said medical checks are done twice a day, including a temperature screening.
“ICE continues to incorporate the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidance, which is built upon the already established infectious disease monitoring and management protocols currently in use by the agency,” the agency said in its statement.
Kaine and Warner say that after a transfer of 70-plus detainees from Florida and Arizona in June led to a spike of more than 50 coronavirus cases at Farmville, they urged the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize the health of detainees and workers and to stop transfers between facilities.
Within two weeks of the June transfer, more than half of the detainees tested positive for COVID-19, the senators wrote.
Out of 22,000 detainees across the U.S., there currently are 941 positive cases, according to ICE. Almost 4,000 detainees have tested positive at some point, and three have died.
Trust me, Covid in the USA vs Covid in Mexico or anywhere in the 3rd world is a dream come true. At least here you get 3 hots and a cot, free medical care and the chance to plead your case. I'd bet if you asked them if they'd rather go back to El Salvador or Mexico or stay and have a fighting chance at a hearing, they'd be 100% behind staying here. These folks are costing the taxpayers millions every day.
"“It is incumbent upon your administration to work with the CDC to create and deploy teams of epidemiologists to conduct an assessment of the pandemic’s impact at the Farmville ICE facility,” the senators added. “State and local officials stand ready to support the CDC in efforts to help contain the current outbreak before it spreads to the surrounding Farmville community.”.......These two clowns are substantially responsible, along with the entire Democrat party for allowing these Illegal aliens into America, to infect Americans with the Wuhan virus, and now THEY are complaining. What needs to happen, is both Warner and Kaine need to to show up in person, and load these Illegal Aliens onto a bus, and ship them out of the country. The FACT is that the Democrats Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, along with our bigoted racist Governor, are substantially responsible for this problem, and they should be held personally responsible to fix it.
Brah, you got to take your "nerve medicine" just like "Mr. Wilson" on Dennis the Menace! I'm worried your gonna blow a gasket here sooner or later.
The prevalence of COVID-19 in Mexico compared to the population is worse than most other countries in this hemisphere. It's just as likely some of these people carried the virus into Virginia rather than getting exposed while they were here. Perhaps Kaine and Warner should help Trump finance "The Wall"!! It will do more good than making the detainees wear useless masks!
Should they be released into the community? Or to roam our State? Or, admit them to nursing homes as Cuomo did? What are the choices? Solutions?
Send them home, have Warner and Kaine take turns driving the bus to Mexico to drop them off.
What a humane and compassionate response from the biggest cheerleader on this forum for Trump, who is universally acknowledged for his humanity and compassion.
What's the problem? 93% already have it, and only one hospitalized. This will take care of itself. Kaine and Warner's identity politics and virtue signalling are par for the course.
What do you think Jim Crow and its continuing effects are other than identity politics, Rick?
Majority are asymptomatic, nobody needs hospitalization, their criminals, and quarantined. I guess we could deport them back home right away so they won't infect anymore criminals.
So all the staff and everyone in the Farmville community, every last one of them, is a criminal. That would include everyone associated with the college, too. Your inability to think is pinching your face. You probably have been having sex in your dreams with demons, a common diagnosis by Trump's latest COVID "expert," Stella Immanuel.
Criminals are being detained in the prison. How would this effect the college? The staff at this prison is no different than staff at other prisons. Maintain their protocols and they will be just fine. Guess you enjoy having sex with criminals, a common diagnosis of the Socialists of this country.
"Guess you enjoy having sex with criminals, a common diagnosis of the Socialists of this country."
You really are a deplorable piece of work, Kavanaugh.
Being an uniformed, ignorant, extremst conspiracy-theory lover like you, Demey, is no way to go through life. But maybe it's not your fault. Maybe you've been injected with DNA from space aliens, as that noted physician, Stella Immanuel, has said.
Do you even care that every time you post insanity like this does nothing but confirm your status as a laughingstock and drooling purveyor of nonsense?
Actually Sheila, Doctor Stella Immanuel is correct in her assessment of Hydroxychloroquine, it is being demonstrated that it is safe, and if given to patients early in a Covid-19 diagnosis, it helps greatly to control the symptoms and save lives. Unfortunately, Democrats and their buddies in the Leftist media have lied to Americans about the drug, because it is cheap and effective, and President Trump recommended looking into it...........Sheila, stop listen to fraudulent media outlets, like CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC and the NY Times, and the WaPo, they just keep you stupid, ignorant and uninformed, and that is no way to go through life.
If Kaine and Warner didn't send messages to those South of the Border that they they have the backs of illegal immigrants coming into the US, these poor souls might be home now, and not have the China virus that Kaine and Warner claim is Trump's fault. Why not call on Virginia Gov ..... you know how the Fed's can stick their nose into States concerns? Period.
Got some of those messages to share? Never mind, I know you don't. This is just more Peters Posturing. What happened to "hallelujah?" Exclamation point.
When I would type in "hallelujah", I would see you, get sick and throw up, so I stopped using it. Hallelujah, and period.
100% correct Tracy, both Warner and Kaine have supported and condoned massive amounts of Illegal Aliens flooding our country, many bringing diseases and criminal activity, but according to these two buffoons, we the people here in Virginia should be responsible for there care and housing and food and everything else...........Democrats, just vote all of them out of office, nobody needs their egregious stupidity ruining our state and country.
