Want free cannabis seeds? Here's what you need to know about Richmond's 'Santa Seed Giveaway'

Volunteers will hand out free packets of cannabis seeds this Wednesday at Happy Trees Agricultural Supply in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood.

The seeds, produced by Jolly Pond Farm, are allowed to be exchanged among adults per Virginia law. The so-called "Santa Seed Giveaway" begins at 10 a.m. and will run until volunteers are out of packets. Happy Tress is located at 1020 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

"The goal of this event is to provide seeds to people who have had difficulty obtaining them under Virginia’s current laws, which outlaw the sales of seeds, quid pro quo transactions, and distribution by retail outlets. The giveaway is part of an effort to ensure that this year’s holidays are extra merry and bright."

A new law allows Virginians over 21 to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and to grow up to four cannabis plants.