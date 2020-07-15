An outbreak of COVID-19 in Henrico County Jail West has resulted in roughly 130 confirmed cases among inmates and jail staff, county officials announced at a news conference Wednesday.
Despite diverting more than 768 people away from jail since Jan. 1 to alleviate crowding and to limit the spread of the disease, more than 10% of inmates in the two county-run jails have tested positive for the virus.
After sharing early last week that three newly arrived inmates had tested positive, Sheriff Alisa Gregory said Friday there was an “isolated outbreak” after additional testing found 43 more cases. On Wednesday, the county announced an additional 79 cases.
The cases are the first reported at either of the two Henrico-run jails.
Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District, said health officials are unsure if the first three cases are the cause of the outbreak. She said the agency is still investigating.
“As we work with the sheriff, we are working to identify what we can learn about what happened and making sure going forward that we minimize any risk of further transmission,” she said. “That’s still a work in progress.”
Six jail employees, including one from Henrico Jail East in New Kent County, have also tested positive. Gregory said there are no other confirmed cases there. Officials said fewer than 10 people are showing symptoms, and that no one has been hospitalized.
So far, the county has tested 645 of the approximately 1,150 inmates that are in the county’s two jails. Nearly 400 inmates declined testing.
County Manager John Vithoulkas said the county is keeping the three sets of inmates (infected, uninfected and untested) separated to minimize the spread of the disease.
Recalling that an early outbreak at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare in March led to 51 deaths, Vithoulkas said the county is committed to keep testing at the jail.
“We were advised at that point that we don’t need to test. But the reality is we needed to test everyone back then. Now we know that we should be testing everyone here,” he said. “We will continue those tests weekly and on an as-needed basis as well.”
At Wednesday’s news conference and at a Henrico Board of Supervisors work session Tuesday, officials said new diversion efforts to mitigate crowding at the jails in recent years should help control the spread of the virus.
The focus on jail diversion began in earnest last year following the work of a task force formed to find solutions for crowding after state officials declined to fund a new low-security jail.
The county’s average jail population declined from about 1,400 last year to around 1,200 through the first half of 2020. As of June 30, the population across the county-run jails was 1,155.
Authorities used several legal tools to help drive the population down, including holding speedy court hearings, allowing people to remain out on bond or probation, and releasing people from jail early.
Vithoulkas said the county previously had projected its inmate population would approach 1,700 in the coming years, far exceeding the current capacity to hold
While officials said they’re pleased with the efforts so far, a potential jail diversion tactic endorsed by the task force last year remains unused.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Gregory said drug addiction appears to still be driving incarceration, and that people who have suffered an overdose or are seeking help would be better served if they were allowed entry into a public detox center.
Recently obtained data from Richmond-area law enforcement agencies show overdose cases in the first half of 2020 have increased by 60% over the same period last year.
While the task force recommendation is on the books, Deputy County Manager Tony McDowell said in the fall that a Henrico-run detox center is still several years away.
In her comments to the board Tuesday, Gregory said two recent inmates had contacted her office for help after struggling to find detox services in the area.
“It’s been two people, but how many more are in the community that we don’t know about?” Gregory said. “We know we need to do something.”
