WATCH NOW: Richmond reports 25 coronavirus infections among city employees. Another 57 are quarantining. So is the mayor.

Richmond and local health officials implored the public to remain vigilant Thursday after 25 city employees tested positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak at the city's election office.

Anticipating that the number of positive cases among city employees could rise, Mayor Levar Stoney said another 57 workers - including 37 police department employees - are quarantining due to direct exposure to a co-worker or someone from the public with the disease.

"These numbers are a wake-up call for all of us. This virus is real," Stoney said. "It's virulent and doesn't recognize family ties or your COVID bubbles."

The mayor has been in quarantine since Monday after his campaign manager tested positive. In a virtual news conference, Stoney said he will be tested Friday but feels "very well."

The outbreak among city and election employees comes as the daily number of positive cases has been rising in recent weeks.

Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health District, said at Thursday's news conference that there are currently about 42 new cases each day in the city. With the approach of the holidays, colder weather and the flu season, he said the daily case count could continue to rise to about 50, which would rival the city's first peak earlier this year.

