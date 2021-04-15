WATCH NOW: Richmond to preserve 5 acres of riverfront property formerly considered for Echo Harbor project

“The life of our great city, and the health and welfare of our residents, has always been tied to access to our river and riverfront,” Stoney said. “After the year we’ve been through, that is as important today as it’s ever been. I’d like to thank our partners ... and all the organizations and individuals who worked so hard to preserve our city’s iconic views and natural beauty for refuge and recreation by our residents for generations to come.”

Agelasto and others said the property was the city's first port and a node for commerce for nearly two centuries before it closed in the 1940s. The mayor noted that a 350-foot dock is still there.

Stoney said the preservation of the property and plans to develop it into city parkland aligns with the city's newly adopted Richmond 300 master plan. He and others noted the move makes it possible to realign the Virginia Capital Trail next to the river.

The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit organization based in Arlington County, and the James River Association are supporting the land conservancy's purchase of the property. The land conservancy previously worked with the Conservation Fund for its $6.6 million acquisition of the historic 871-acre Malvern Hill Farm property in eastern Henrico County several years ago.