WATCH NOW: RPS students won't attend year-round school next year

Early data from the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening assessment, a screening test that determines how proficient young learners are at reading, shows that RPS students are on trend with the state when it comes to learning loss.

Two in five kindergarteners who took the PALS test were identified as needing reading intervention, up from a little less than one in three in 2019. Just over half of first graders were identified as being at risk for failing reading in the third grade, up from about two in five in 2019.

Young said everyone in the city of Richmond should be alarmed by the data.

“To have over half of our first graders identified as reading significantly below grade level signals that Rome is burning,” he said.

He said this is part of the reason why he has been so supportive of a year-round school calendar. The Board agreed at the outset of its meeting Monday to delay acting upon the calendar, and instead planned to discuss the proposal, which offered an earlier start date, a shorter summer, and intersessions for 5,000 students who might need additional instruction time. The hope was to help students recover from the “COVID-19” slide.