WATCH NOW: RPS students won't attend year-round school next year

Richmond Public Schools students won’t be attending school year round following an at times contentious and confusing School Board meeting on Monday night. Instead, the Board has committed to implementing the year-round calendar in the 2022-23 school year.
After agreeing to delay a vote on the question, the proposal to move students to a year-round calendar was resurrected close to midnight, resulting in an 8-1 vote with Jonathan Young dissenting. At issue for Young was moving forward with “business as usual” while RPS finds itself in what Superintendent Jason Kamras called a “reading crisis.”
Instead of an early start date, students who may need additional attention will be offered a chance to attend a “robust” summer school, under design, which Kamras said could look like a six-week jump start program for the 5,000 students who would have been eligible for the intersessions had the year-round calendar passed.
“My attention is really focused on ensuring that we provide a great summer option for kids,” he said. “We really need to focus critically on reading. It’s abundantly clear that things are in a dire state.”
Richmond Public Schools' youngest learners have lost a lot when it comes to reading, according to reading assessment data that shows RPS students falling further behind during the pandemic than the statewide average.
Early data from the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening assessment, a screening test that determines how proficient young learners are at reading, shows that RPS students are on trend with the state when it comes to learning loss.
Two in five kindergarteners who took the PALS test were identified as needing reading intervention, up from a little less than one in three in 2019. Just over half of first graders were identified as being at risk for failing reading in the third grade, up from about two in five in 2019.
Young said everyone in the city of Richmond should be alarmed by the data.
“To have over half of our first graders identified as reading significantly below grade level signals that Rome is burning,” he said.
He said this is part of the reason why he has been so supportive of a year-round school calendar. The Board agreed at the outset of its meeting Monday to delay acting upon the calendar, and instead planned to discuss the proposal, which offered an earlier start date, a shorter summer, and intersessions for 5,000 students who might need additional instruction time. The hope was to help students recover from the “COVID-19” slide.
Board members and dozens of RPS parents were divided Monday whether or not now is the time to implement a year-round calendar. A public comment session spanning two hours largely centered on the measure.
Ultimately, in hopes of making a timely decision, Board members and Kamras set their differences aside, and Kamras agreed to support a delay as long as the Board committed to implementing year-round school the following year.
“Folks need clarity. They need to plan their lives. The lack of clarity, the ‘here and there,’ is causing immense anxiety on top of the anxiety they’re already experiencing with COVID,” he said to the Board. He added:
“We have a reading crisis that is going to impact our students for the rest of their lives unless we deal with it. Given where we are in the year, and the many different opinions about how to proceed… I am prepared to set aside my recommendation to move forward with the year-round calendar for next year.”
After a series of motions, amended motions, the wording of those motions, and discussions on the responsibilities of the Board as a governing body, Board members voted to support Shonda Harris-Muhammed’s motion, charging the administration to implement a summer program for students who need additional attention, and the Board to commit to implement a year-round calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
“We’re all passionate about this. We all want the same thing,” said Nicole Jones. “‘How are the children?’ is the question we should be asking."
The administration had originally set aside $14 million for year round school for the next two years, funded through federal stimulus dollars. The Board still has wiggle room to decide how to spend that money.
