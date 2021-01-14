WATCH NOW: 'Virginia will be ready': local and state officials discuss safety plans in response to reports of threats on capitals nationwide

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, the pro-gun rights group that organized last year's event, is planning to bring "car caravans" from around the state on Monday for annual "Lobby Day" efforts that usually draw various special interest groups to the state Capitol.

The Department of General Services, the state agency that manages the Capitol complex, said Tuesday that it had denied requests by four groups that had planned to gather on Capitol Square for Lobby Day.

The four groups that were denied permits are: the Virginia chapter of Care in Action, which represents domestic workers; the Virginia Center for Public Safety, which seeks to reduce gun violence; and the progressive public interest organizations Progress Virginia and New Virginia Majority.

“Efforts by our agency and our law enforcement partners to prepare for reported civil unrest in the coming days mean resources that would have been available to accommodate those events will be dedicated to other areas,” Dena Potter, spokeswoman for the Department of General Services, said Tuesday.

Brian Moran, the state's secretary of public safety and homeland security, said Thursday that officials have been planning for several weeks for activity around the Capitol on Monday. He the recent events at the U.S. Capitol, however, led to "enhanced preparation."