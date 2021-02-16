WATCH NOW: Warner says federal funding could be available for slave heritage museum in Shockoe Bottom

"When you went around Richmond around that period, these auction houses would put out a red flag to indicate a sale was about to happen," she said. "This was standard business down here in Shockoe Bottom."

The proposed campus site also includes three acres of open space that the city designated as its first African American burial ground at the end of the 18th century, she said.

Former Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones proposed preserving Lumpkin's Jail about eight years ago as part of a larger economic development project focused on building a baseball stadium in Shockoe Bottom. The plan never got traction with the City Council and eventually fell apart.

Local community and political leaders continued to discuss ways to properly memorialize the site in subsequent years, but it was not until this summer amid racial justice protests and the removal of the city's Confederate monuments that the project gained renewed political interest.

In July, Stoney announced that the city will invest between $25 million and $50 million over the next five years to develop the museum and campus there. The city has allocated $1.7 million to the project so far.

Five months later, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he would allocate $9 million in the state's next budget to help Richmond develop the site.