'Welcome to Avon' sign in Outer Banks stolen

A town on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks, a popular tourist destination, is missing its sign after it was stolen.

The "Welcome to Avon" sign in the town of Avon, N.C. has been stolen, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office.

Located on the north end of Avon, the sign said "Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet," and is believed to have been stolen sometime on or around July 30.

The sign is large -- six feet by 4 feet and "would have taken a moment to remove and steal since it was bolted to the posts that were left behind," the Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page.

"Dare County and the towns that reside in it take pride in our area and try to make it a great experience for those who visit. This sign is part of letting those who come here know where they are but also a little history lesson as well," the post continued.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information about the theft to call the office at (252) 475-5980 or (252) 473-3444 anytime.