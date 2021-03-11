'We've been promised so much'; Wary of looming development, South Richmond residents are creating their own scorecard

Laura Lafayette, CEO of the realtors association, said "stale" zoning in the area south of Manchester impedes growth, but that it has made some of the housing there affordable, which should be preserved to help mitigate the Richmond area's housing affordability problems as development interests rise.

"It’s very smart for the administration to be thinking about how does present and future development affect equity issues such as affordable land, affordable home ownership, economic/cultural displacement, amenities and green spaces," she said.

Then there's the looming possibility of a casino resort rising near their homes.

While two of the applicants are looking to build in the northeast quadrant of the intersection between the Powhite and Chippenham Parkways, three others want to build either in Manchester or near the Philip Morris industrial campus between I-95 and Richmond Highway.

"It doesn’t help us. If someone came to you and said, ‘Hey, what does your community need?’ A casino would be at the very bottom. You wouldn’t even think about it," Crippen said. "It makes no sense. But if you’re going to do it, at least provide jobs, let us help."