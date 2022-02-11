Williams: Phuong Tran, a new U.S. citizen, is fighting to keep the dream alive

Phuong Tran had just realized her American dream when American reality hit.

Tuesday - the day after she became a U.S. citizen - Republicans in a House of Delegates committee blocked a constitutional amendment that, if approved by voters, would automatically restore the right to vote to formerly incarcerated Virginians with felony convictions. It's a measure Tran had looked forward to supporting at the polls.

"I am a new citizen," she said Wednesday. "I want to exercise my right, I want to be able to vote, and vote for what I believe in."

"It's something that we the people should be able to decide."

And now, some necessary disclaimers: Tran is the digital communications manager for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, but the views expressed in this column are her own. She's also a friend whose new citizenship delights me.

When a recently appointed Virginia deputy attorney general is revealed to have been a cheerleader for the Jan. 6, 2001 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, you know democracy is on the ropes. She resigned, but the point remains: We need engaged citizens committed to our Constitution and America's highest ideals.

Too many folks aren't seeing clearly as they gorge themselves on racism and resentment. Sometimes it helps to have the perspective of someone who knows what real oppression looks like.

Tran was born in Ho Chi Minh City, which she says is still widely known back home as Saigon. Her mother is a retired pediatrician; her father, a retired math teacher.

One of her teachers spent 10 years in a re-education camp. "You have to be very careful about what you read, your activities online," lest you be flagged by the government, Tran said. She doesn't take free speech, a free press and freedom of expression for granted.

In Virginia today, a governor encourages citizens to snitch on teachers who dare explore systemic racism and other subjects that might cause white students (or their parents) angst or guilt. In Vietnam, where the teachers were straightjacketed with government talking points, Tran valued the honest, informal, outside-the-textbook lessons she received from her instructors, some of whom had family members who'd fled the nation after the war.

Those oral histories, and books, fed her innate curiosity. She learned to think critically. But nowadays in Virginia, where the loudest citizens are intent on censoring teachers and banning books, Tran's life story would be deemed a "divisive concept."

"Growing up, I was taught that the winner gets to write history," she said. Censorship, she adds, is about power; about protecting the status quo, not the feelings of children. And about indulging parents who are afraid of having difficult conversations with their children about the good, the bad and ugly about U.S. history.

"I can see the same thing happening in Vietnam when I get to learn only one version of history in school because they don't want us to challenge the authority, the reality that we're living," she said.

Upon moving to Lynchburg to attend Randolph College, she experienced racism both casual - schoolmates would make rude comments about the smell of the food she was cooking - and insane, such as when a stranger in a grocery store called her a racial slur and demanded that she go back where she came from.

For years, Tran was quiet and intent on assimilating, even after she began working at the ACLU. But in 2020, when attacks on Asian Americans increased as then-President Donald Trump blamed the pandemic on China, "it really dawned on me that I've been talking and advocating for the rights of everyone else but myself."

"There's a lot of people in this country who don't believe that I belong here, and will really have an insurrection to send the message to everyone who looks like me, or everyone who is not white, that you don't belong here," she said.

But this is her America too - officially.

When asked what about this nation is worth fighting for, she cites the "We the people" passage that begins the Declaration of Independence. Tran, who retains dual Vietnamese citizenship, is fighting to make her adoptive country a more perfect place.

America, she said, is beautiful, tragic and, yes, inspiring. "And it just makes me feel less alone that I am struggling to fight for equality...to know there are other people who are on the same journey who are doing it, too."

She's not alone in seeking to realize the dream.

"I'm already trying to make a life for myself here. I'm trying to define myself; I'm trying to define this nation. And all of that makes me an American. I'm living what this country is supposed to be about."