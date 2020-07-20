Dueling reopening rallies in Chesterfield — one seeking a five-day return to school, the other, remote learning — and a recommendation from the Chesterfield schools Superintendent for a virtual start set the table for debate at a marathon School Board meeting Monday night.
The county School Board heard three COVID-19 presentations and opinions from nearly 30 community members before evaluating how best to prioritize learning while protecting students and staff; a choice that has pitted some parents against teachers as similar talks unfold across the country.
The board ultimately voted 4-1 to implement virtual learning this fall for all but the highest-need of the system's roughly 63,000 students.
School Board member Ryan Harter was the lone no vote.
“My fear is that the decision to start virtually is going to drive a wedge and widen achievement gaps,” Harter said. “Families with financial means you’re going to find a way for the children to grow academically. We know this won’t be the case for all families,” Harter said.
School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey said she’s “angry and frustrated,” the decision to reopen schools fell onto the board.
“My anger, frustration and sadness nevertheless has led me to a decision. Until a vetted out metrics for a safe return to school is established how can we gamble with children’s safety,” Bailey said.
The superintendent’s recommendation is to begin virtually, however the school system’s most vulnerable students — language learners and special education students — would come back to school as soon as possible. A transition process into a hybrid model to bring back all students would follow, said system Spokesman Tim Bullis. As of now, all teachers will return to the classroom come Sept. 8.
The debate over what’s best for kids, parents and educators boiled over outside of the Chesterfield Police Department ahead of the meeting.
Parents who wanted children to return five days a week and Chesterfield Education Association members converged outside of the agency before the meeting began, braving a triple-digit heat index to make their voices heard. They began chanting at one another half an hour before the meeting began.
The pro school start side shouted, “We want a choice” and “Unions suck,” while the pro-virtual start group chanted “First nine online” and “You have a choice, we don’t!”
A woman in the crowd wanting schools to open yelled: “Open our schools or get a new job.”
When school board members arrived to enter the building, community members wanting schools to reopen chanted “Our school, our choice.”
The School Board’s six options were:
- returning to school normally five days a week;
- students attending on alternating days, either twice or three times a week;
- by 50% again, the students going back for two consecutive days a week;
- divided into quarters, each student section only going to school once a week; and
- maintaining virtual learning.
As of Monday morning, there had been 3,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths within county limits, according to state data.
Superintendent Merv Daugherty recommended a virtual start hours before the vote, tying the choice to the third phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 plan, which allows all restaurants and nonessential businesses to open at full capacity.
“We aren’t asking for the whole [virtual] school year,” said Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association. “Let’s start that way to give the school division time to put all the safety measures in,[including] to make sure air quality is top-notch.”
In a school system-driven survey from June 18 to July 2, 82% of families said they plan to send their child back to school. However, the school system noted the survey was shared over social media, so non-Chesterfield families potentially could have taken the survey.
Christine Melendez, a Chesterfield high school Spanish teacher and CEA board member, said she was out on Monday to “advocate for those who unfortunately have not left their homes [and] advocating for those who might not understand this is an option, there is a vote.”
Republican Del. Carrie Coyner, a former Chesterfield school board member, spoke at the pro in-person return rally.
“If it were me, I would be focusing on students with disabilities, language learners and our Pre-K through third-graders [to get them] back in school full time. They are the most vulnerable,” Coyner said in an interview.
“Our middle and high income families will be fine ... but our low income families don’t have those same opportunities,” including small group home schooling and hiring teachers for their children, Coyner said.
Speaking to the group, Coyner said, “I really hoped our crowd would be more diverse.”
Latino residents in Chesterfield make up 38.3% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Black residents making up 23.2% of all cases, according to state data.
Linwood Johnson, a Richmond resident, whose grandmother worked in Chesterfield schools cafeterias for five years and whose brother is an incoming senior at Meadowbrook High, said besides considering students, teachers, cafeteria workers, custodial staff and others must be factored in.
“I hate that this is a political issue,” Johnson said. “You can’t risk people’s lives.”
Emma Clark, a Chesterfield County school teacher, said it’s “unfortunate that this situation lends itself to be decisive,” noting the two rallies.
“The parents versus teachers dynamic is that has always been used against teachers,” Clark added. “On the surface level, it becomes very easy for parents to become angry with school staff but the reality is … it’s not the fault of the schools, it is the fault of a government who has disinvested in schools.”
For Paula Halloran, a single mother of five children living in the Bermuda district, “it is impossible for me to ensure my children can learn virtually.”
“There is no point in my house when it is quiet. There was no learning in my household this spring,” Halloran added, speaking at the pro return rally.
In a Facebook video over the weekend, Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Leslie Haley called for a hybrid model with the understanding that no family would be forced to return.
“As to the issue of school return, this may be one of the easiest decisions because a hybrid model concerns the needs of all,” Haley said.
She concluded the video: “This is your [taxpayer] money we’re spending. I think we owe you the opportunity to make your own choice, on your own basis for your own children."
Under a virtual learning scenario, attendance would be taken, assignments required and graded, class participation considered, check-ins between teachers and students monitored and required. Assessment would occur.
During the summer, the school district has offered professional learning opportunities for teachers related to Canvas, the online learning platform as well as how teachers can in a virtual setting “navigate” social-emotional learning, trauma-informed care and positive behavioral intervention.
Henrico County schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell also recommended Monday that the county’s schools reopen virtually, following a decision last week by the Richmond School Board to rely on remote learning this fall. Hanover County schools is offering virtual or five-day options.
Hey dingbats...there is no teacher's union in Virginia!!
I stand fast in my position regarding virtual learning. It should be no different than if the school children were physically present in the classroom. Learning is learning as is instruction / teaching. Classes for all school age children run approximately 6 hours per day with breaks for lunch, recess, library, etc. School children need structure and consistency even with virtual learning. This is not college it is public education K-12. The school day starts lets say at 8:30 am and ends at 3:00 pm (for the most part / 6 hours. The same should be for both students and teachers with virtual learning. By structure, I also mean discipline with that being maintaining and keeping the students attention and engaged by the teachers for 6 hours per day. That should and must include instruction, practice, group work, projects, quizzes, tests, assignment of required homework, book reports, projects, research, and grading by all teachers. No pass / fail. I am sorry if this is an inconvenience on working parents but your children are your responsibility and are not the responsibility of CCPS. Proper arrangements / change in schedules should and will have to be made. Teachers / nor CCPS are babysitters for your children during school hours whether physically in the classrooms or via virtual learning. We all have and continue to experience some very challenging / difficult times but unfortunate this is reality and the hand we have been dealt. We all have to make sacrifices. Without structure, discipline and rigor CCPS students are the losers. As I have previously communicated with the start of this upcoming school year / September 2020 they are already 1/3 of a year behind with what they lost when CCPS closed all its schools on March 13, 2020. We simple cannot nor should we tolerate this to continue. Our children deserve and are entitled to better. Better is a quality education. What our children received from March 14, 2020 to June 2020 was not a quality education. We simply cannot and should continue in this direction.
The virtual learning from March 13, 2020 until June 2020 was anything but acceptable and entirely too much variation between teachers / schools / principals as to what was required of all of them. Yes, some teachers worked very hard and went to wall and back and they others not so much. Problem? There was no accountability, consistency and mandatory directive issued by CCPS Central Office (specifically Superintendent Merv Daughtery, Tom Taylor or Sharon Pope, Chief Academic Officer. It was pretty much “fly by the seat of your pants”. Another classic example were PE teachers. What a joke. I have a grand daughter in middle school and neither she or her parents heard “squat” out of the PE teacher. Just exactly what were these PE teachers doing and why did my grand daughter not hear anything out of her PE teacher. But, the PE teacher was being paid! Ok, moving forward this coming September and assuming virtual learning. I want to know what specific mandatory directives will be given to all teachers / principals from CCPS Central Office. For starters students must check in online and attendance taken? All teachers will be required daily to hold on classes (full time just like if the students were physically in their classrooms) for the exact same amount of time even tough it will be virtual. Appropriate instruction during these virtual classes will be consistently given, homework will be assigned / required to be returned (electronically to teachers) daily, when due. Projects will be assigned and required to be completed and returned by assigned due dates electronically. Quizes and tests will routinely given virtually during assigned virtual class schedule / times (no help from parents / others what so ever on tests). Homework, tests, quizes, projects will be appropriated graded. Teachers will be required to keep their grade books / attendance records timely updated. Report cards will be issued with appropriate letter grade. Absolutely none of this “pass / fail”. Research projects (this includes but is not limited to term papers, written book reports, projects etc.) Teachers will be responsible / mandated to “grade everything” just as if the student(s) were present in physical classrooms and will be required to return to the students / parents all graded assignments, tests, projects etc. There is no reason this cannot be done electronically. Spelling and vocabulary will routinely (no less than once per week) assigned, reviewed, and tested / graded. In other words whatever did / would take place in a physical classroom with any and all teachers will and must take place with virtual learning. There must be standards, mandatory requirements / instructions from CCPS Central Office to all teachers / principals, accountability and consistency. Yes, I agree is this does and must transpire than all teachers should be paid and are in fact entitled to their “regular pay”. Anything less than they or no one are entitled to their full pay. No, ifs, ands, or buts. In Summary both teachers / students will be working the exact same hours daily virtually that would take place in both teachers / principals / students were in physical attendance at their respective schools / classrooms. To put it simply “the bell rings at the start of the school day and both students and teachers are and will be expected to be present putting forth 100% just as if they were physically in the classroom. This continues consistently throughout each school day until the school bell rings daily signifying the end of the school day. With that said, teachers, principals, administration should not be permitted to have personal interference of their family / others issues (i.e. small children running around, screaming, having fights with their brothers / sisters etc.) regardless of where the teacher is conducting the virtual learning. Assuming CCPS goes to 100% virtually learning and no classroom instruction at the beginning of the new school year than all teachers / principals, administration should be required to conduct their virtual learning from their assigned CCPS classroom. The classroom will be empty. Social distancing certainly can be achieved with no students present in the classroom. By having teachers conducing virtual learning from their assigned classrooms all of their resources / materials/ supplies would be present and readily acceptable which would not be the case if teachers are allowed to conduct virtual learning from their personal homes. I recognize this is no easy task but it must be done. This must be consistency, accountability and mandatory directives from CCPS Central Office specially / detailing how and must this virtual learning must be administered.
Hopefully those that want a return to the classroom will become active in getting everyone to wear masks and practice social distances to help us get our kids back to school where they should be.
