Dueling reopening rallies in Chesterfield — one seeking a five-day return to school, the other, remote learning — and a recommendation from the Chesterfield schools Superintendent for a virtual start set the table for debate at a marathon School Board meeting Monday night.

The county School Board heard three COVID-19 presentations and opinions from nearly 30 community members before evaluating how best to prioritize learning while protecting students and staff; a choice that has pitted some parents against teachers as similar talks unfold across the country.

The board ultimately voted 4-1 to implement virtual learning this fall for all but the highest-need of the system's roughly 63,000 students.

School Board member Ryan Harter was the lone no vote.

“My fear is that the decision to start virtually is going to drive a wedge and widen achievement gaps,” Harter said. “Families with financial means you’re going to find a way for the children to grow academically. We know this won’t be the case for all families,” Harter said.

School Board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey said she’s “angry and frustrated,” the decision to reopen schools fell onto the board.

“My anger, frustration and sadness nevertheless has led me to a decision. Until a vetted out metrics for a safe return to school is established how can we gamble with children’s safety,” Bailey said.

The superintendent’s recommendation is to begin virtually, however the school system’s most vulnerable students — language learners and special education students — would come back to school as soon as possible. A transition process into a hybrid model to bring back all students would follow, said system Spokesman Tim Bullis. As of now, all teachers will return to the classroom come Sept. 8.

The debate over what’s best for kids, parents and educators boiled over outside of the Chesterfield Police Department ahead of the meeting.

Parents who wanted children to return five days a week and Chesterfield Education Association members converged outside of the agency before the meeting began, braving a triple-digit heat index to make their voices heard. They began chanting at one another half an hour before the meeting began.

The pro school start side shouted, “We want a choice” and “Unions suck,” while the pro-virtual start group chanted “First nine online” and “You have a choice, we don’t!”

A woman in the crowd wanting schools to open yelled: “Open our schools or get a new job.”

When school board members arrived to enter the building, community members wanting schools to reopen chanted “Our school, our choice.”

The School Board’s six options were:

  • returning to school normally five days a week;
  • students attending on alternating days, either twice or three times a week;
  • by 50% again, the students going back for two consecutive days a week;
  • divided into quarters, each student section only going to school once a week; and
  • maintaining virtual learning.

As of Monday morning, there had been 3,472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths within county limits, according to state data.

Superintendent Merv Daugherty recommended a virtual start hours before the vote, tying the choice to the third phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 plan, which allows all restaurants and nonessential businesses to open at full capacity.

“We aren’t asking for the whole [virtual] school year,” said Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association. “Let’s start that way to give the school division time to put all the safety measures in,[including] to make sure air quality is top-notch.”

In a school system-driven survey from June 18 to July 2, 82% of families said they plan to send their child back to school. However, the school system noted the survey was shared over social media, so non-Chesterfield families potentially could have taken the survey.

Christine Melendez, a Chesterfield high school Spanish teacher and CEA board member, said she was out on Monday to “advocate for those who unfortunately have not left their homes [and] advocating for those who might not understand this is an option, there is a vote.”

Republican Del. Carrie Coyner, a former Chesterfield school board member, spoke at the pro in-person return rally.

“If it were me, I would be focusing on students with disabilities, language learners and our Pre-K through third-graders [to get them] back in school full time. They are the most vulnerable,” Coyner said in an interview.

“Our middle and high income families will be fine ... but our low income families don’t have those same opportunities,” including small group home schooling and hiring teachers for their children, Coyner said.

Speaking to the group, Coyner said, “I really hoped our crowd would be more diverse.”

Latino residents in Chesterfield make up 38.3% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Black residents making up 23.2% of all cases, according to state data.

Linwood Johnson, a Richmond resident, whose grandmother worked in Chesterfield schools cafeterias for five years and whose brother is an incoming senior at Meadowbrook High, said besides considering students, teachers, cafeteria workers, custodial staff and others must be factored in.

“I hate that this is a political issue,” Johnson said. “You can’t risk people’s lives.”

Emma Clark, a Chesterfield County school teacher, said it’s “unfortunate that this situation lends itself to be decisive,” noting the two rallies.

“The parents versus teachers dynamic is that has always been used against teachers,” Clark added. “On the surface level, it becomes very easy for parents to become angry with school staff but the reality is … it’s not the fault of the schools, it is the fault of a government who has disinvested in schools.”

For Paula Halloran, a single mother of five children living in the Bermuda district, “it is impossible for me to ensure my children can learn virtually.”

“There is no point in my house when it is quiet. There was no learning in my household this spring,” Halloran added, speaking at the pro return rally.

In a Facebook video over the weekend, Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Leslie Haley called for a hybrid model with the understanding that no family would be forced to return.

“As to the issue of school return, this may be one of the easiest decisions because a hybrid model concerns the needs of all,” Haley said. 

She concluded the video: “This is your [taxpayer] money we’re spending. I think we owe you the opportunity to make your own choice, on your own basis for your own children."

Under a virtual learning scenario, attendance would be taken, assignments required and graded, class participation considered, check-ins between teachers and students monitored and required. Assessment would occur.

During the summer, the school district has offered professional learning opportunities for teachers related to Canvas, the online learning platform as well as how teachers can in a virtual setting “navigate” social-emotional learning, trauma-informed care and positive behavioral intervention.

Henrico County schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell also recommended Monday that the county’s schools reopen virtually, following a decision last week by the Richmond School Board to rely on remote learning this fall. Hanover County schools is offering virtual or five-day options.

